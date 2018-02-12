Juventus vs Tottenham Hotspur – Betting Tips and Predictions

In arguably the most exciting contest of the round, Juventus will host Tottenham at Juventus Stadium in the first leg of the last-16 round of Champions League.

The Italian giants have appeared in two of the last three finals of the competition, and they are one of the favourites this season. The Italian giants finished second behind Barcelona in their group, but they were undefeated at home in the group stage.

Juventus are also involved in the title race in Italy, and they come into the game on the back of a 2-0 win at Fiorentina.

Tottenham also registered an important result on the weekend as they defeated Arsenal 1-0 in the North London derby on Saturday.

The North London side picked up four points against Real Madrid in the group stage and won their group, ahead of the champions. It was a heroic effort from Mauricio Pochettino’s side to remain undefeated in the group which consisted of the likes of Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

However, they will face arguably their toughest opponents in Juventus in the last-16. The Italian side have an incredible home record in Europe, and we don’t expect them to lose in this game.

Both sides have never played each other in an official game.

Juventus vs Tottenham Hotspur – Match Facts

Juventus are undefeated at home in Europe since 2013 – a run of 22 games.

Spurs were undefeated in the group stage, while Juventus lost only once.

The Italian champions scored only seven goals in the group stage.

Juventus vs Tottenham Hotspur – Team News

Juventus are without Benedikt Howedes, Blaise Matuidi and Juan Cuadrado, but Paulo Dybala could return from his injury.

Spurs are without any injury concerns.

