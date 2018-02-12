Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain – Betting Tips and Predictions

Real Madrid, winners of last two editions, will host French giants Paris-Saint Germain in the first leg of Champions League last-16 tie at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Since defending their European crown in May, Los Blancos have only gone downward in terms of their performances on the pitch.

In the league, they are well out of the title race and are struggling to remain in Champions League places.

In the group stage of the competition, Zinedine Zidane’s side could only manage the second spot in their group after managing just one point from two games against Tottenham, including a 3-1 defeat at Wembley Stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick for the Spanish champions in the 5-2 win over Real Sociedad in a league game on Saturday, so that must be a relief for Zidane.

PSG will come into the game with the intention of causing an upset. Judging by recent form of both sides, a PSG win won’t actually be an upset, but Real do enjoy a bigger pedigree in Europe.

However, PSG are flying away with the league title this season as they enjoy a 12-point lead at the top. During the group stage of Champions League, the trio of Neymar, Cavani and Mbappe scored goals for fun, and they will be looking to cause troubles for the hosts. The Paris side managed to win their group ahead of German champions Bayern Munich.

Both sides have faced each twice in Champions League – group stage of the 2015-16 edition. Both sides played a goalless draw in Paris, and Real claimed a 1-0 win in Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain – Match Facts

PSG were the highest-scorers in the group stage of the competition with 25 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the highest-scorer in the group stage with nine goals.

PSG’s last 13 games in Champions League have ended with 2.5+ goals.

Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain – Team News

For the hosts, Daniel Carvajal is suspended.

The visitors also have a clean bill of health, and only Edison Cavani is a slight doubt for them.

Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain – Match Odds

Real Madrid are slight favourites to win in the betting market, and they can be backed at their best odds of 6/4 at Bet365. An away win is available at slightly better odds of 19/10 at William Hill.

We are going for a draw as our prediction in this game, and you can back our pick at 14/5 odds at Skybet.

Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw appears to be the safest bet at the best odds of 8/1 at BetVictor. However, we are going for a 2-2 draw as our prediction bet in this market. This bet is available at 11/1 odds at William Hill.

Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

We are backing Cristiano Ronaldo as our prediction. Ronaldo broke the scoring record in the group stage, and he is coming on the back of a hat-trick in La Liga. He is available for 13/10 odds at Paddypower.

For the visitors, Edison Cavani is available at 6/5 odds at Betfred, and Neymar at 23/18 odds at Unibet.

Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect this to be a high-scoring affair, and we are going for more than 2.5 goals in the game. Our prediction bet is available at its best odds of 4/9 at Bet365.