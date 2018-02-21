Arsenal vs Ostersunds – Betting Tips and Predictions

Arsenal will host Swedish minnows Ostersunds in the second leg of their last-32 Europa League tie at Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

The Gunners have one foot in the next round after claiming a 3-0 win in the first leg in Sweden. Arsene Wenger played a near full-strength side in the first leg, but that is not likely to be the case in the second game.

The Gunners have the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City on Sunday, so Arsene Wenger is likely to rest some of his key players for this game.

Nevertheless, the Gunners have enjoyed a pretty strong record at home this season, and we expect them to win this game quite comfortably.

The Swedish started the first game nervously, and they committed a lot of defensive mistakes. However, they looked much more assured in the second half, and they were also guilty of wasting a penalty late in the game.

Now that they have nothing to lose in the tie, we expect them to play more openly at Emirates, which will only help the hosts with their own playing style.

We predict an open game with a lot of goals in the North London on Thursday evening.

Arsenal vs Ostersunds – Match Facts

The Gunners have lost only once at home in all competitions this season.

Arsenal are second favourites, behind Atletico Madrid, in the betting market to win the competition.

Ostersunds attempted five shots on target in the first game, as compared to Arsenal’s six.

Arsenal vs Ostersunds – Team News

Arsenal will be without Santi Cazorla, Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette. Mesut Ozil is also likely to miss due to illness, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ineligible to play.

The visitors are expected to be without Smajl Suljevic and Johan Bertilsson.

Arsenal vs Ostersunds – Match Odds

Arsenal are huge favourites to win, and they are available at their best odds of 3/10 at Bet365. We are confident of an easy home win in this game, and thus we are backing the Gunners as our prediction.

A draw is available at 5/1 odds at BetVictor, and an away win can get you up to 10/1 odds at Bet365.

Arsenal vs Ostersunds – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 win for Arsenal is the most probable result in the betting market at the best odds of 15/2 at William Hill. However, we are backing a 3-1 win as our prediction in this market. This bet is available at 10/1 odds at Betfair.

Arsenal vs Ostersunds – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Danny Welbeck is expected to start in absence of Aubameyang and Lacazette. The English striker is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 20/21 at Bet365. We are backing Welbeck as our prediction for the game. Alex Iwobi is also expected to start, and he is also a good option at 23/10 odds at Paddypower.

For the visitors, January-signing Dino Islamovic is available at 7/2 odds at Skybet.

Arsenal vs Ostersunds – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are predicting at least three goals in the game, and over 2.5 goals bet is available at the best odds of ½ at Coral.