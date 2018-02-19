Batshuayi’s future at Chelsea, but Hazard could leave in the summer

Michy Batshuayi has made a bright start to his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund, and quite obviously, it has raised questions over his future at Chelsea.

The Belgian striker joined the Blues in a €40 million move from Marseille in the summer of 2016. In his one-and-a-half at Chelsea, he never quite managed to cement his place in Antonio Conte’s starting eleven.

He was allowed to join Borussia Dortmund on a loan move in January as the Blues signed Olivier Giroud from Arsenal. Since his move, Batshuayi has scored three goals in three games for the Bundesliga side.

His form in Bundesliga has raised interest in him, and the 24-year-old would have a huge decision to make about his future in the summer. When he was recently asked about his future, he refused to fuel speculation.

“I’m not thinking about that at all,” Batshuayi told ESPN.

“For me, it’s important to perform well for Borussia Dortmund in every match anew. I’ll deal with the situation as it comes.”

Now in the latest report, Daily Mirror has claimed that the Blues are not yet ready to sell the Belgian striker. Even though Conte has given up on the striker, the club management believes that the 24-year-old could still make it at the club.

Maybe, Chelsea are trying to not repeat the blunder they made with Romelu Lukaku. It would be interesting to see where Batshuayi lands up in the summer.

Meanwhile, rumours refuse to die down about Eden Hazard’s future at the West London club. A recent report from the Express has claimed that Real Madrid are ready to offer £100m plus Gareth Bale for Hazard.

That certainly isn’t a bad offer for the Blues, if its true. In a recent interview, while talking about his future, the Belgian star refused to rule out a possibility of leaving the club in the summer.

He told Telefoot: “I still have two years left on my contract. I feel very good over here. The fans love me, my family enjoys life over here. We will see.

“In football, anything can happen. But in football, nothing can happen too. Every year they talk about Real or PSG. And when I want to change clubs, I will. But at the moment I’m good where I am.”

If another transfer rumour is to be believed, Real Madrid are not the only club interested in signing Hazard in the summer. According to Daily Star, Manchester City are planning a £150million move for the 27-year-old. The story also suggests that City could also include Sergio Aguero in their offer to sweeten the deal for Chelsea.