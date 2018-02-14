Celtic FC vs Zenit St. Petersburg – Betting Tips and Predictions

Scottish champions Celtic will resume their European duties when they host Zenit St Petersburg at Celtic Park on Thursday in the first leg of their last-32 tie in Europa League.

The Celts have arrived here after finishing in the third spot in their Champions League group. Brendan Rodgers’ side never really challenged Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in the group stage, and they finished ahead of Anderlecht on goal difference.

The Hoops are doing well in the domestic league and currently enjoy an eight-point lead at the table Their unbeaten record is over, but they look on course to claim another league title this season.

Zenit come into this round after topping their Europa League group. They were unbeaten in their group, and they finished with 16 points in 6 games.

The Russian side are doing decent in the domestic league as they sit second in the table. Zenit won the competition in 2008, and they have regularly featured in the knockout stages of Europa League in the recent years.

We predict this to an exciting contest over the course of two legs, and we expect to see a lot of goals.

Celtic have never played Zenit before, but they have played against other Russian sides Spartak Moscow and Dinamo Moscow. In six fixtures against the Russian opposition, they have registered three wins, two draws, and one defeat.

Celtic FC vs Zenit St Petersburg – Match Facts

Zenit scored a total of 17 during the group stage of the competition.

The Celts have failed to pick up a win in their last eleven games in Europa League.

Zenit scored at least two goals in five of their last six games in the tournament.

Celtic FC vs Zenit St Petersburg – Team News

The Celts are expected to be without Anthony Ralston, Jonny Hayes, Craig Gordon, Leigh Griffiths and Dedryck Boyata. Patrick Roberts is also a doubt for the game.

For the visitors, Alexander Anyukov, Denis Terentjev and Igor Smolnikov are doubts.

Celtic FC vs Zenit St Petersburg – Match Odds

The hosts are slight favourites to win the game in the betting market. They are available at their best odds of 17/10 at Bet365. A Zenit win is available at 7/4 odds at the same bookmaker.

However, we are going for a draw as our prediction in this game, and you can back this bet at 5/2 odds at Betfred.

Celtic FC vs Zenit St Petersburg – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most probable result in the betting market at the best odds of 6/1 at William Hill. For our prediction bet in this market, we are going with the same outcome.

Celtic FC vs Zenit St Petersburg – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Zenit forward Aleksandr Kokorin is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 16/11 at Unibet. For the hosts, Moussa Dembele is available at 7/4 odds at the same bookmaker.

We are backing Scott Sinclair as our prediction bet in this market at 23/10 odds at Paddypower.

Celtic FC vs Zenit St Petersburg – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are going for under 2.5 goals in the game. Our prediction bet is available at even odds at William Hill.