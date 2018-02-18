Sevilla vs Manchester United – Betting Tips and Predictions

Manchester United find themselves in the knockout stage of Champions League after a gap of four years.

The Red Devils quite comfortably progressed through their group, but they face tricky opponents in Sevilla in the last-16 stage of the competition. The first leg of the tie will take place at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Wednesday.

The Red Devils have struggled on the road in the recent weeks and they have lost their last two away league games. However, they easily dispatched Huddersfield Town 2-0 in the fifth round of FA Cup at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

United were drawn in a rather comfortable group, and they comfortably topped it with 15 points. They will certainly be favourites to progress into the quarterfinals at the expanse of the La Liga club.

Sevilla have become quite of a European specialist in the recent years. They won the Europa League three years in a row between 2014 and 2016. For the last title, they had to beat Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool 3-1 in the final.

Sevilla were drawn with Liverpool in the group stage, and they finished in the second spot with 9 points, behind the Merseysiders. However, they were undefeated against the Reds as both fixtures ended in draws.

They come into this game on the back of a three-game winning run in all competitions. On Saturday, they claimed a 2-1 win at Las Palmas in a league fixture.

Both sides have never faced each other in an official game.

Sevilla vs Manchester United – Match Facts

United have won five of their last six games in Champions League.

The Red Devils conceded only three goals during the group stage.

These two sides have together won last four Europa League titles.

Sevilla vs Manchester United – Team News

Sevilla will be without Sebastien Corchia. Joaquín Correa, Nolito and Éver Banega are doubts for the fixture, while January-signing Miguel Layún is ineligible to play.

United are without Marouane Fellaini, and Ander Herrera, Marcus Rashford and Daley Blind are major doubts.

Sevilla vs Manchester United – Match Odds

United are slight favourites to win this game, and they are available at their best odds of 6/4 at Bet365. The hosts are priced at 2/1 odds at William Hill.

We don’t think that the hosts can pick up a win in this fixture, but we are backing them to get a draw. Our prediction is available at 23/10 odds at Skybet.

Sevilla vs Manchester United – Correct Score Odds

In the betting market, a 1-1 draw seems to be the likeliest of the outcomes at the best odds of 11/2 at William Hill. We are rather going for a 2-2 draw as our prediction, and this bet is available for 16/1 odds at the same bookmaker.

Sevilla vs Manchester United – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

United striker Romelu Lukaku is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 11/5 at Paddypower. We are backing Alexis Sanchez as our prediction in this game. The Chilean is available at his best odds of 5/2 at the same bookmaker.

For the hosts, both Luis Muriel and Wissam Ben Yedder are both available at 13/5 odds at Paddypower.

Sevilla vs Manchester United – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect to see at least three goals in the game, and we are going for over 2.5 goals as our prediction in this market. This bet is available at 23/20 odds at BetVictor.