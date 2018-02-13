Ostersunds FC vs Arsenal – Betting Tips and Predictions

Arsenal will head into sub-arctic freezing conditions to take on Swedish side Ostersunds FC in the first round of last-32 leg of Europa League. The game will be played on the artificial turf of Jamtkraft Arena.

It’s still off-season in Allsvenskan, so the hosts could be short on match practice, but they will have a unique home advantage at this time of the year.

The hosts are enjoying their debut season in Europe, and it has been an incredible journey for them. The Swedish side had to progress through two qualifiers and one playoff to gain an entry into the main draw. They did well to qualify from their group alongside Athletic Bilbao.

It really is an uneven tie, and on paper, the Gunners should demolish their opponents quite comfortably. However, they are one of the most unpredictable sides in football, and they come into this game on the back of a defeat in North London derby. Their top-four hopes are all but over now, and Europa League represents their most realistic chance to qualify for Champions League.

Arsene Wenger has hinted that he could field a strong side in the game. The Gunners had managed to top their group despite playing a B-side throughout the group stage.

The Gunners have been terrible on their road in the league, but they claimed six points from their away games in the group stage of this competition.

Ostersunds FC vs Arsenal – Match Facts

Ostersunds were established in 1996, and they won promotion to the Swedish top tier in 2016.

The Swedish side conceded only four goals during the group stage of the competition.

The hosts were undefeated at home during the group stage.

Ostersunds FC vs Arsenal – Team News

The hosts are set to be without Hosam Aiesh, Smajl Suljevic and Johan Bertilsson. January signing Dino Islamovic could make his debut for the club.

The Gunners will be without Alexandre Lacazette and Santi Cazorla. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ineligible to play in Europa League. Aaron Ramsey is a doubt for the game after missing the NLD.

Ostersunds FC vs Arsenal – Match Odds

The Gunners are favourites to win and they are decent value at 8/15 odds at Skybet. We are backing an Arsenal win as our prediction in this game.

A draw is available at 19/5 odds at Betfred, and a home win can get you 6/1 odds at the same bookmaker.

Ostersunds FC vs Arsenal – Correct Score Odds

A 1-0 Arsenal win is the most likely outcome in the betting market at the best odds of 7/1 at Paddypower. However, for our prediction, we are going for a comfortable 3-1 win for the Gunners. Our prediction bet is available at 12/1 odds at William Hill.

Ostersunds FC vs Arsenal – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Without Lacazette and Aubameyang, Danny Welbeck is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 6/4 at Unibet. We are backing the English striker as our prediction in the game. Eddie Nketiah is available at 15/8 odds at the same bookmaker.

For the hosts, Saman Ghoddos is available at 19/5 odds.

Ostersunds FC vs Arsenal – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect to see a minimum of three goals in the game, and we are going for over 2.5 goals in the game as our prediction bet in this market. This bet is available at 4/5 odds at William Hill.