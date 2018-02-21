Zenit St. Petersburg vs Celtic – Betting Tips and Predictions

The Europa League round-of-32 tie between Celtic and Zenit St Petersburg is finely poised as we head into the second leg at Krestovsky Stadium on Thursday.

The Hoops registered a 1-0 win in the first leg, courtesy of Callum McGregor’s 79th-minute goal, and they have a slander edge as things stand in the tie.

However, a trip to Russia won’t exactly be a walk in a park for them this week. Celtic come into this game on the back of a disappointing goalless home draw against St Johnstone in the Premiership.

It is only for the second time that the Bhoys are making an appearance at this stage of the competition in its current format. Back in 2014-15, Celtic lost 3-4 on aggregate to Inter Milan in the round-of-32.

Zenit are former champions having won the trophy in its inaugural year in 2008. Russian Premier League is still in the winter break, and Roberto Mancini’s men currently sit in the second spot in their domestic league. However, they are eight points behind leaders Lokomotiv Moscow.

During the group stage, Zenit were undefeated and topped their group with 16 points. They scored 17 goals in six games, and we expect them to score on Thursday.

However, they can’t afford to allow Celtic score a goal in the game, otherwise, they would need three to progress into the last-16. Last season, Zenit bowed out to Anderlecht at the same stage due to the away goal rule.

Zenit St Petersburg vs Celtic – Match Facts

Celtic managed to score only five goals during Champions League group stage, and four of them were scored in away games.

Celtic have never lost a European game in Russia. 2W 1D

Zenit have won their previous two home fixtures against British opponents.

Zenit St Petersburg vs Celtic – Team News

Alexander Anyukov is an injury-doubt for the hosts.

Celtic will be without Jonny Hayes, Craig Gordon, Leigh Griffiths and Dederyck Boyata. Patrick Roberts is a doubt.

Zenit St Petersburg vs Celtic – Match Odds

Zenit are favourites to win, and they are available at their best odds of 8/13 at Bet365. We are going for a home win as our prediction in this game. A draw is available at 3/1 odds at the same bookmaker, and an away win at 10/1 odds.

Zenit St Petersburg vs Celtic – To Qualify Odds

The Celts are favourites to qualify, and they are available at 4/6 odds at BetVictor. We are backing them to qualify on away goal rules. Zenit are available at 6/5 odds at Paddypower.

Zenit St Petersburg vs Celtic – Correct Score Odds

A 1-0 win for Zenit is the most likely result in the betting market at 6/1 odds at BetVictor. However, we are going for a 2-1 home win as our prediction at the best odds of 15/2 at William Hill.

Zenit St Petersburg vs Celtic – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Aleksandr Kokorin is the favourite to score in the game, and he is available at his best odds of 5/4 at Paddypower. We are backing the Russian as our prediction in this game.

For the visitors, Moussa Dembele is available at 16/5 odds at Unibet.

Zenit St Petersburg vs Celtic – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are expecting to see at least three goals in the game, and we are backing over 2.5 goals as our prediction in the game. This bet is available at 19/20 odds at Bet365.