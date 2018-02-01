Aberdeen took advantage of Rangers’ absence from the league calendar during midweek to reclaim the second spot with a 4-2 win at Ross County on Wednesday.

Following their defeat at Rangers, the Dons have won back-to-back games in the Premiership and they will be favourites to continue their winning run when they host Hamilton Academical at Pittodrie on Saturday.

The Dons now have a three-point lead over Rangers and occupy the second spot with 49 points. However, they have played a game more than the Glasgow club.

In their last two games, the Dons have scored a total of seven goals, and we can see them continue their scoring run against Hamilton.

Hamilton have lost their last two games in the league. The Accies find themselves worryingly close to the relegation zone as they sit in the tenth spot with 23 points, level on points with Partick Thistle in tenth.

Surprisingly, the Accies picked up more points on the road than at home this season, but we don’t see them getting anything out of this game.

Both sides have already played each other twice in the league this season. The first game at Pittodrie ended 2-0 in favour of the Dons, but Hamilton managed a 2-2 draw in their home game.

Aberdeen vs Hamilton Academical – Betting Tips and Predictions

The Dons have lost only twice in their previous ten league meetings with the Accies. 6W 2D 2L

The Dons have won their last eight home meetings with their opponents.

The Accies have failed to score only in one of their previous ten away league games.

Aberdeen vs Hamilton Academical – Match Odds

The Dons are huge favourites to win and they are available at the best odds of 5/12 at Sportingbet. We are backing a comfortable win as our prediction in this game.

A draw is available at 15/4 odds at BetVictor, and an away win is very unlikely at 8/1 odds at Coral.

Aberdeen vs Hamilton Academical – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 win for the Dons is the most likely result in the betting market at the best odds of 6/1 at William Hill. However, we are going for a 3-1 home win as our prediction in this game. This bet is available at 12/1 odds at BetVictor.

Aberdeen vs Hamilton Academical – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Dons striker Adam Rooney is the favourite to score in the game at 5/4 odds at Unibet. Rooney scored a brace in the win over Ross County, and we are backing him to score again on Saturday. Stevie May is also a good option at 6/4 odds at Paddypower.

For the visitors, Rakish Bingham is available at 24/5 odds at Unibet.

Aberdeen vs Hamilton Academical – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are going for over 2.5 goals in the game as our prediction. This bet is available at the best odds of 6/7 at Unibet.