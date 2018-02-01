Arsenal vs Everton – Betting Tips and Predictions

Arsenal have lost ground on their top-four opponents in the recent weeks, and they must now start putting a run of wins together.

The Gunners lost 3-1 at Swansea City in an embarrassing manner on Tuesday, and as things stand, they are placed sixth in the league with 42 points – which put them eight points outside the top-four.

The North London side have struggled to pick up points on the road this season, but they have been quite decent at home. They have lost only one game at Emirates Stadium all season – a 1-3 defeat to Manchester United.

The Gunners completed the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in a club-record deal on the deadline day, and the striker could make his debut on Saturday.

The Toffees come into the game on the back of an encouraging 2-1 home win over Leicester City. The win put an end to a seven-game winless run for the Toffees. Ironically, former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott was the man responsible for the result as he scored a brace in his league debut for Everton.

Ahead of the game, the Merseysiders are placed ninth in the league table with 31 points.

Back in October, the Gunners claimed a 5-2 win over their opponents at Goodison Park.

Arsenal vs Everton – Match Facts

The Toffees have managed just one win in their last 20 away games in Premier League.

The Gunners have lost only twice in their last 21 league games with the Toffees. 13W 6D 2L

The Toffees haven’t managed an away win over the Gunners in the league since the 1995-96 season.

Arsenal vs Everton – Team News

The Gunners will be without Santi Cazorla and Danny Welbeck. Midfielder Jack Wilshere is a doubt after missing the trip to Swansea.

For the visitors, Leighton Baines, James McCarthy, Ramiro Funes Mori and Maarten Stekelenburg are all expected to not feature.

Arsenal vs Everton – Match Odds

Arsenal are favourites to win and they are available at their best odds of 3/10 at BetVictor. We don’t see the Gunners dropping points at home on Saturday, and we are going for a home win as our prediction.

A draw is available at 19/4 odds at BetVictor, and an Everton win can get you 11/1 odds at William Hill.

Arsenal vs Everton – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 win for the Gunners is the most probable result according to the bookmakers at the best odds of 6/1 at Bet365. We are going for a 3-1 home win instead, and you can back our prediction at the best odds of 11/1 at the same bookmaker.

Arsenal vs Everton – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

New-signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is available at 5/6 odds at Coral to score on his debut. Keeping in mind Alexandre Lacazette’s ongoing poor-form, we are backing the Gabon international as our prediction.

For the visitors, Theo Walcott is available at 9/2 odds at Betfred.

Arsenal vs Everton – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect to see at least three goals in the game, and we are backing over 2.5 goals bet as our prediction in this market. This bet is available at the best odds of 3/5 at BetVictor.