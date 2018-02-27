Arsenal vs Manchester City – Betting Tips and Predictions

Four days after suffering humiliation at the hands of Manchester City in Carabao Cup final, Arsenal will once again face them in a league game at Emirates Stadium on Thursday evening.

The North London club are in disarray and there is a huge discontent among the fans after a drab showing in the final. The environment at the Emirates could get toxic on Thursday if the Gunners don’t put in their best on the pitch.

Their chances don’t look bright as they have already lost twice to the Citizens this season, and on both occasions, there was no fight from them. However, the Gunners do have a decent home record, and they have lost only one league game at the Emirates this season.

Arsene Wenger maintains that he is still hopeful of a top-four finish. In that case, this game is a must-win for the hosts, as they are already ten points outside top-four places.

Meanwhile, City come into the game after winning their first trophy of the season. It appears that the league title is only a formality for them now. Pep Guardiola’s side currently enjoy a 13-point lead over rest of the clubs, and they have a game in hand.

The Citizens have lost only once in the league this season, so we don’t see them losing on Thursday.

Arsenal vs Manchester City – Match Facts

The Gunners have lost only one of their last 20 league games at Emirates Stadium.

The Citizens are undefeated in their last five games against the Gunners in all competitions.

The hosts are undefeated against the Citizens in their last four home games in Premier League.

Arsenal vs Manchester City – Team News

The Gunners will be without Santi Cazorla and Alexandre Lacazette. Nacho Monreal is a doubt for this game.

The visitors will travel without Benjamin Mendy and Fernandinho. Raheem Sterling could return to the squad.

Arsenal vs Manchester City – Match Odds

The visitors are favourites to win at their best odds of 5/6 at William Hill. City win this game easily on paper, but we expect a reaction from the Gunners in this game. They also usually do well in home games, and thus, we are going for a draw in this game. This betting option is priced at 31/10 odds at BetVictor.

A home win is available at 7/2 odds at Bet365.

Arsenal vs Manchester City – Correct Score Odds

A 2-1 win for City is the most likely outcome in the betting market, and this bet is available at 8/1 odds at Bet365. However, we are backing a 2-2 draw as our prediction, and this bet is available at the best odds of 12/1 at the same bookmaker.

Arsenal vs Manchester City – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Sergio Aguero is the favourite option to score in the game at his best odds of 11/10 at Paddypower. Gabriel Jesus is available at 7/5 odds at the same bookmaker. We are backing Aguero as our prediction in this market.

For the Gunners, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a great option at 15/8 odds at Paddypower.

Arsenal vs Manchester City – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect to see lots of goals on Thursday, and we are going for over 3.5 goals as our prediction in this game. This bet is available at the best odds of 5/4 at BetVictor.