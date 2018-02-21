Bournemouth vs Newcastle United – Betting Tips and Predictions

Newcastle United will make a long trip to the South Coast to take on Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides come into this game following a two-week break from football. In their last league game, the Cherries suffered an embarrassing 4-1 defeat at Huddersfield Town. However, that defeat came after an impressive unbeaten seven-game run in the league, including wins over Arsenal and Chelsea.

On the back of their recent form, the South Coast side have climbed up to the tenth spot in the league table with 31 points.

The Magpies claimed a 1-0 home win over Manchester United before the break, and there is no doubt that they must be high on confidence right now.

The win over United was preceded by consecutive 1-1 draws against Burnley and Crystal Palace. Due to the recent upturn in form, Newcastle have moved up to 13th in the table. However, at 28 points, they are just a couple of points clear of the drop zone.

They haven’t managed back-to-back wins in the league since September, and we don’t see them achieving this feat on Saturday.

Earlier this season, the Cherries claimed a 1-0 win at St James’ Park, courtesy of Steve Cook’s injury-time goal.

Bournemouth vs Newcastle United – Match Facts

The Cherries have won their last three home games in the league.

They have also scored at least two goals in each of their last four homes game in the game.

Newcastle have won just one of their three Premier League meetings with Bournemouth. 1W 2L

Bournemouth vs Newcastle United – Team News

The hosts will be without Jermaine Defoe and Tyrone Mings.

Islam Slimani, Ciaran Clark and Jesús Gámez are doubts for the visiting side.

Bournemouth vs Newcastle United – Match Odds

The Cherries are favourites to win at home, and they are available at their best odds of 11/10 at Bet365. We are going for a home win for our prediction in his game.

A draw is available at 12/5 odds at the same bookmaker, and an away can get you 14/5 odds at BetVictor.

Bournemouth vs Newcastle United – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is available for 6/1 odds at Bet365, but we are going for a 2-1 home win for our prediction in this market. This bet is available for 17/2 odds at the same bookmaker.

Bournemouth vs Newcastle United – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Cherries striker Callum Wilson is available at 11/8 odds at Skybet, and we are backing him to find the net in this game. Joshua King is another good option at 12/5 odds at Paddypower.

For the visitors, Dwight Gayle is available at 27/11 odds at Unibet.

Bournemouth vs Newcastle United – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Nine out of Bournemouth’s last ten games have ended with more than 2.5 goals, so we are backing this bet as our prediction. This bet is available at the best odds of 11/10 at Paddypower.