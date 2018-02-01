Bournemouth vs Stoke City – Betting Tips and Predictons

Bournemouth claimed arguably their biggest result of the season as they registered a 3-0 win at Chelsea on Wednesday.

On Saturday, they will return to the comforts of home as they host Stoke City at Vitality Stadium. The Cherries are unbeaten in their last six league games and currently sit in the tenth spot with 28 points.

In their last home game, the Cherries had claimed yet another impressive result as they defeated Arsenal 2-1. Eddie How will be confident of another impressive showing from his players, especially in front of the home fans.

Following the appointment of Paul Lambert as club-manager, the Potters have picked up four points from their last two league games. On Wednesday, they picked up a goalless draw against Watford at home. The draw at Bet365 Stadium helped the Potters climb out of the drop zone, and now they are placed 16th in the table with 24 points.

Only one point separates the Potters from the bottom-three and the will be very mindful of that going into the game.

Earlier this season, the Cherries claimed a 2-1 win over their opponents at Bet365 Stadium.

Bournemouth vs Stoke City – Match Facts

The Potters are without a win in their last three league games against the Cherries. 1D 2L

Four out of last five league meetings between these two sides have ended with more than 2.5 goals.

The visitors have lost five of their last six away games in Premier League.

Bournemouth vs Stoke City – Team News

The hosts will be without Tyrone Mings, Jermain Defoe and Adam Smith are unavailable for the hosts. Lewis Grabban, Benik Afobe and Andy King have departed on loan moves on deadline day.

For the visitors, loan-signing Jese is the only doubt for the game.

Bournemouth vs Stoke City – Match Odds

The Cherries are favourites to win and they are available at their best odds of 21/20 at William Hill. These are decent odds for a home win, and we are backing the Cherries as our prediction to win the game.

A draw is available at 13/5 odds at Skybet, and an away win can get you 14/5 odds at BetVictor.

Bournemouth vs Stoke City – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely outcome in the betting market at the best odds of 13/2 at William Hill. Nevertheless, we are backing a 2-1 home win as our prediction, and this score-line is priced at 17/2 odds at Bet365.

Bournemouth vs Stoke City – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Cherries striker Callum Wilson is the favourite to score at his best odds of 13/10 at Coral. Wilson was on target in the win over Chelsea and he has scored three goals in his last four league appearances. We are backing him as our prediction in this market. Joshua Kings is also a good option at 2/1 odds at Paddypower.

For the visitors, Peter Crouch is available at 13/5 odds at Unibet.

Bournemouth vs Stoke City – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are backing over 2.5 goals in the game as our prediction in this market, and this bet is available at the best odds of 9/10 at BetVictor.