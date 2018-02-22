Brighton and Hove Albion vs Swansea City – Betting Tips and Predictions

Brighton and Hove Albion and Swansea City are separated by only a solitary point in the league table as they prepare to face each other at Amex Stadium on Saturday.

The Seagulls have picked up some encouraging results in the recent weeks. They are unbeaten in their last three league games and have picked up five points. Last weekend, they defeated Coventry City 3-1 in FA Cup to move into the quarterfinals.

In their last home game in the league, Brighton claimed a 3-1 win over West Ham, and that performance would be the benchmark for Chris Hughton’s players on Saturday.

Ahead of the game, Brighton are 14th in the table with 28 points, only a couple points clear of the danger line.

It has been a remarkable turnaround for Swansea City under Carlos Carvalhal. From the bottom of the table, they have moved up to the 16th spot with 27 points.

Coming into this game, the Swans are unbeaten in their last five games, and they have picked up 11 points from this run, which also includes wins over Liverpool and Arsenal.

However, last weekend, they could only manage a goalless draw at Championship side Sheffield Wednesday in FA Cup.

Earlier this season, the Seagulls claimed a 1-0 win over the Swans at the Liberty Stadium.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Swansea City – Match Facts

The Swans have managed just one win in their last eleven away games in the league.

Five of Swansea’s last six games have ended with under 2.5 goals.

The Swans have managed to score only 20 league goals this season – lowest in the league at this point.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Swansea City – Team News

The hosts will be without the services of Tim Krul, Steve Sidwell and Jiri Skalak.

Renato Sanches, Leroy Fer, Wilfried Bony and Angel Rangel will miss the game for the Swans. Leon Britton and Alfie Mawson are doubts.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Swansea City – Match Odds

Brighton are favourites to win at home, and they are available at their best odds of 6/5 at William Hill. We are going for a draw in this fixture, and our prediction is priced at 11/5 odds at Bet365.

An away win is available at 41/13 odds at Unibet.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Swansea City – Correct Score Odds

A 1-0 win for Brighton is the most probable result, according to the betting market, at 5/1 odds at Bet365. We are going for a 1-1 draw instead, and our prediction is available at 11/2 odds at the same bookmaker.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Swansea City – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Glenn Murray is the favourite to score in this game at his best odds of 9/4 at Paddypower. We have picked new-signing Jurgen Locadia as our prediction in this game at 23/10 odds at the same bookmaker.

For the visitors, Tammy Abraham is the best bet to score at 27/10 odds at Unibet.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Swansea City – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect this game to be a low-scoring affair, and we are going for under 2.5 goals in the game. Our prediction bet is available at 8/15 odds at BetVictor.