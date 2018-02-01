Brighton and Hove Albion vs West Ham United – Betting Tips and Predictions

Brighton are in desperate need of a win as they struggle to put an end to their fall down the league table. They will continue their debut Premier League campaign with West Ham United’s trip to Amex Stadium on Saturday.

The Seagulls are without a win in their last six league games, and they are placed 15th in the league with 24 points – just a single point clear of the relegation zone.

The Seagulls came out with a 1-1 draw from Southampton on Wednesday. However, they will aim to put an end to their winless run against an injury-ravaged Hammers side.

The Hammers have only three more points in their account, and they occupy the 12th spot. However, the London club have looked like a top-half side since the arrival of David Moyes in the hot seat.

West Ham are undefeated in their last six games in the league with two wins and four draws. Their recent unbeaten run has helped them move away from the drop-zone, but they are still just four points clear of the drop zone.

Ahead of the game, Moyes would be mindful that any kind of slip in the form or confidence of his side at this point of the season can undo all the hard work done in the recent weeks.

Back in October, the Seagulls claimed a 3-0 win over their opponents at London Stadium.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs West Ham United – Match Facts

Eight of Brighton’s last ten games in the league have ended with under 2.5 goals.

The Seagulls have the joint-worst scoring record in the league this season with 18 goals from 25 games.

Glenn Murray scored a brace in the 3-0 win over the Hammers earlier this season.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs West Ham United – Team News

The hosts will be without Steve Sidwell and Jiri Skalak while there is doubt over Jürgen Locadia’s involvement in the game.

The Hammers will miss services of the likes of Pedro Obiang, Manuel Lanzini, Marko Arnautovic, Edimilson Fernandes, Andy Carroll and Winston Reid. Arthur Masuaku will miss the game through suspension, and there are also doubts over Jose Fonte and Michail Antonio. New-signing Jordan Hugill could make his debut for the visitors.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs West Ham United – Match Odds

The Seagulls are favourites to win and they are available at their best odds of 13/10 at BetVictor. We don’t see the South Coast side ending their winless run in this game, and we are going for a draw as our prediction. This outcome is available at 85/40 odds at the same bookmaker.

An away win is available at 14/5 odds at Unibet.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs West Ham United – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most probable result according to the betting market, and we are going with the same as our prediction. This outcome can get you the best odds of 11/2 at Bet365.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs West Ham United – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Brighton striker Glenn Murray is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 11/5 at Paddypower. Murray, who was on target in the draw with Southampton, is a good option to bet on in this market.

For the Hammers, Chicharito is available at 11/4 odds at Bet365.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs West Ham United – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We don’t expect to see too many goals in this game, and we are going for under 2.5 goals as our prediction. This betting tip is available at the best odds of 4/7 at BetVictor.