Burnley vs Everton – Betting Tips and Predictions

In a battle for quite possibly the last European place in the league table, Burnley will host Everton at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Both sides have struggled to pick up results in the recent weeks, Burnley more so. The Clarets are without a win in their last eleven league games. They come into this game on the back of a 1-1 home draw against Southampton.

The Clarets remain seventh in the table with 37 points. However, a failure to pick up three points on Saturday could see Leicester City eclipse them in the table.

The Toffees are placed ninth in the table with 34 points. A win on Saturday will see them move level on points with the Clarets. However, we don’t see this happening as the Toffees have been terrible on road this season. They have managed to win their last two home games, but they have the third-worst away record in the league.

They have lost their last four away games, and they come into this game following a 1-0 defeat at Watford last weekend.

In the first league game between these two sides this season, Burnley claimed a 1-0 win at Goodison Park, thanks to the goal from Jeff Hendrick.

Burnley vs Everton – Match Facts

Over the course of the season, Everton have picked up only eight points from their away games.

The Merseysiders have won only two of their last ten games in Premier League.

Burnley’s last six league games have ended with less than 2.5 goals.

Burnley vs Everton – Team News

For the hosts, Steven Defour, Jonathan Walters and Robbie Brady are sidelined, and Scott Arfield is a doubt. James Tarkowski, Chris Wood and Phil Bardsley could make the squad for the Clarets.

Leighton Baines, James McCarthy, Eliaquim Mangala and Maarten Stekelenburg are certain to miss for the visitors. Seamus Coleman, Phil Jagielka and Ramiro Funes Mori are doubts.

Burnley vs Everton – Match Odds

The Clarets are slight favourites to win the game, and they are available at their best odds of 31/20 at BetVictor. In our opinion, none of the sides looks like winning this game, so we are going for a draw as our prediction. This bet is available at the best odds of 21/10 at Bet365.

An away win is available at 9/4 odds at Unibet.

Burnley vs Everton – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most probable result in the betting market, and we are backing the same outcome as our prediction. This bet is available at the best odds of 11/2 odds at Bet365 and William Hill.

Burnley vs Everton – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Burnley striker Chris Wood is the favourite to score in the game, and he is available at his best odds of 11/5 at Paddypower. The 26-year-old hasn’t scored since November. We are backing Ashley Barnes as our prediction at the best odds of 11/4 at Bet365.

For the visitors, Oumar Niasse is a good option at 10/3 odds at Paddypower.

Burnley vs Everton – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We predict this to be a low-scoring game, and we are backing under 2.5 goals bet in this market. This bet is available at the best odds of 11/20 at BetVictor.