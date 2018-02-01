Burnley vs Manchester City – Betting Tips and Predictions

Burnley can’t seem to find a win as they prepare to host league-leaders Manchester City at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The Clarets needed a late own-goal from Newcastle United to come out with a 1-1 draw from St James’ Park on Saturday. That draw put an end to a run of four consecutive defeats for the Clarets, but they still remain without a win in their last nine games in all competitions.

After flirting with European places for some time, Burnley now find themselves in the seventh spot with 35 points with Leicester City and Everton close behind them.

The Citizens will come into the game on the back of a comfortable 3-0 home win over West Bromwich Albion. The Citizens now enjoy a 15-point lead at the top, and its safe to assume that they are going to be crowned league champions this season.

After their defeat at Liverpool, City have claimed two consecutive wins in the league, and have also progressed in both cups.

We don’t see an out-of-form Burnley side being able to stop the leaders and we are predicting a comfortable City win in this game.

Earlier this season, the Citizens claimed a 3-0 win over the Clarets at Etihad Stadium. City also claimed a 4-1 win over their opponents in the fifth round of FA Cup in the first week of January.

Burnley vs Manchester City – Match Facts

The Citizens have won 21 of their last 23 games in Premier League.

Burnley have scored two goals in their last five league games.

City have scored three goals in each of their last four league games.

Burnley vs Manchester City – Team News

The Clarets have a length injury-list ahead of this game. The likes of Tom Heaton, Robbie Brady, Chris Wood, Jonathan Walters, Dean Marney and Steven Defour are not expected to be available for this game. James Tarkowski and Stephen Ward are also doubts for the game.

The visitors will be without Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane and Benjamin Mendy. There are also doubts over David Silva, John Stones and Fabian Delph.

Burnley vs Manchester City – Match Odds

The Citizens are obvious favourites to win and they are available at their best odds of 3/10 at Skybet. We are predicting an away win in this game.

A draw is available at 19/4 odds at BetVictor and a home win can get you 12/1 odds at the same bookmaker.

Burnley vs Manchester City – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 win for the Citizens is the most popular result in the betting market, and we are backing the same outcome as our prediction. This bet is priced at the best odds of 6/1 at BetVictor.

Burnley vs Manchester City – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Sergio Aguero has been in top scoring-form and he is a good option at his best odds of ¾ at BetVictor. We are backing the Argentinean as our prediction in the market. Raheem Sterling is also a good option at 13/10 odds at Paddypower.

For the hosts, Sam Vokes is available at 17/4 odds at Unibet.

Burnley vs Manchester City – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Burnley have been defensively solid this season, and we don’t see City scoring more than two goals in the game. We are going for under 2.5 goals in the game as our prediction, and this bet is priced at the best odds of 13/10 at BetVictor.