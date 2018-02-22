Burnley vs Southampton – Betting Tips and Predictions

Burnley can’t seem to pick up a win in Premier League after exceeding all expectations in the first half of the season.

After a two-week break, the Clarets will resume their quest for a win when they host Southampton at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The Clarets are without a win in their last ten games in the league. In their last league game, they lost 1-0 at Swansea City. However, prior to that defeat, they had registered an impressive 1-1 draw against Manchester City at home.

Despite their recent struggles, Burley have managed to hold on to the seventh spot, but they find Leicester City and Everton close on their heels.

Southampton are in dire need of a win themselves as they find themselves in the relegation zone. In their last league game, they lost 2-0 at Liverpool. The defeat left them in the 18th spot with 26 points. However, last weekend, they booked their spot in FA Cup quarterfinals with a 2-1 win at West Bromwich Albion.

The Saints have drawn too many games this season, meaning they have managed just five wins in their 27 games.

Earlier this season, the Clarets claimed a 1-0 win over the Saints at St Mary’s Stadium, courtesy of Sam Vokes’ late goal.

Burnley vs Southampton – Match Facts

11 out of last 13 league games at Turf Moor have ended with less than 2.5 goals.

The Saints have managed only one win in their last 14 games in Premier League.

Four out of last five Premier League meetings between these two sides have ended with less than 2.5 goals.

Burnley vs Southampton – Team News

The hosts are expected to be without Jonathan Walters, Tom Heaton, Robbie Brady, Dean Marney and Steven Defour. Chris Wood, Phil Bardsley and James Tarkowski could return for the hosts.

For the visitors, Sofiane Boufal, Steven Davis, Shane Long and Maya Yoshida are doubts. Charlie Austin is a long-term injury concern.

Burnley vs Southampton – Match Odds

This game is a tough one to call, and the Saints are slight favourites to win at their best odds of 20/11 at Unibet. Burnley are available at 19/10 odds at BetVictor.

We are going for a draw in this game as our prediction, and this bet is available at 21/10 odds at Bet365.

Burnley vs Southampton – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely outcome in the betting market, and we are siding with the same as our prediction. This bet is available at the best odds of 11/2 at William Hill.

Burnley vs Southampton – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Burnley striker Chris Wood is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 23/10 at Paddypower. For the visitors, January-signing Guido Carrillo is available at 5/2 odds at the same bookmaker.

We are going with Wood as our prediction for this market.

Burnley vs Southampton – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We don’t expect to see too many goals in this fixture, and we are backing under 2.5 goals in the game as our prediction. This bet is available at ½ odds at Bet365.