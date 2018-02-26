Celtic FC vs Dundee – Betting Tips and Predictions

Celtic bounced back from their Europa League exit with a resounding 2-0 win at Aberdeen in the Premiership last Sunday.

The Hoops will be busy this midweek too as they host Dundee at Celtic Park on Wednesday evening.

The win over the Dons was much needed for the champions as they were without a win in their last two games. A failure to pick up three points would most definitely have rung alarm bells in the league race.

However, Celtic still enjoy a healthy nine-point lead at the top, and they can strengthen their position at the top with a win over ninth-placed Dundee.

Dundee come into this game following a 1-0 home defeat to Motherwell. They find themselves in the ninth position with 28 points, which gives them a four-point buffer above Partick Thistle, who are eleventh.

Dundee have lost four of their last five games, and we don’t expect them to cause an upset on Wednesday. They also don’t have a decent record at Celtic Park, and they have lost five of their last six visits to this stadium.

Both sides have played each other thrice this season – twice in the Premiership and once in League Cup. The Hoops have won all three goals without conceding a goal.

Celtic FC vs Dundee – Match Facts

Celtic have won their last six fixtures against Dundee in all competitions.

Dundee haven’t managed a win over Celtic since the 2000-2001 season. This run includes 32 games in all competitions.

The Hoops remain unbeaten at home in the Premiership this season.

Celtic FC vs Dundee – Match Odds

The hosts are huge favourites to win in the betting market. We also don’t see any other outcome than a home win in this game. Thus, we are backing a Celtic win as our prediction at the best odds of 2/11 at Skybet.

A draw is available at 13/2 odds at Bet365, and an away win can get you 20/1 odds at Coral.

Celtic FC vs Dundee – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 win for Celtic is most the likely scenario according to the betting market at 11/2 odds at BetVictor. However, we are going for a 3-0 win for the champions for our prediction. Our prediction bet is available at 13/2 odds at the same bookmaker.

Celtic FC vs Dundee – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

For the hosts, both Leigh Griffiths and Moussa Dembele are favourites to score at 8/11 odds at Betfair. We are backing Scott Sinclair as our prediction, and he is available at 13/10 odds at the same bookmaker.

For the visitors, Simon Murray is available at 9/2 odds at Bet365.

Celtic FC vs Dundee – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Dundee’s last three away games have ended with more than 2.5 goals, so we are picking the same bet as our prediction in this market. This bet is available at the best odds of 9/20 at BetVictor.