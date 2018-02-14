Chelsea vs Hull City – Betting Tips and Predictions

After two consecutive defeats in the league, Chelsea got back to winning ways with a 3-0 home win over bottom-placed West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

The Blues will be aiming to make it two wins in a row when they host Championship strugglers Hull City in the fifth round of FA Cup at Stamford Bridge on Friday night.

The West London side were dragged to the replay, and then penalties, by Norwich City in the third round, but they were quite comfortable in disposing of Newcastle United 3-0 in the last round.

Antonio Conte’s side is last year’s runners-up, and they remain one of the favourites to claim the cup this year.

Hull City are doing terribly bad on their return to the second tier of English football. They are currently placed 21st in the league with 29 points, only a single point clear of the bottom three.

However, they come into this game on the back of a crucial 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest. The Tigers have had relatively easier opponents in the first two rounds of the cup.

They won 1-0 at Blackburn Rovers in the third round, and a 2-1 home win over Forest was enough for them to book a date with Chelsea.

Chelsea have an upcoming Champions League tie with Barcelona, and trips to both Manchester clubs in the league in the coming days. Hence, we are very likely to see a second-string home side on Friday.

Chelsea vs Hull City – Match Facts

The Blues have won six and drawn one of their last seven games against their opponents.

The hosts have failed to win four of their last six games at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have scored at least two goals in their last six games against Hull in all competitions.

Chelsea vs Hull City – Team News

Marcos Alonso and Ross Barkley are the only doubts for the hosts.

Hull will be without Ola Aina, Fikayo Tomori and Michael Hector as they are on loan from Chelsea. Moses Odubajo and Abel Hernandez are both ruled out with injuries.

Chelsea vs Hull City – Match Odds

Chelsea are huge favourites to win this fixture, and they are available at 2/9 odds at Skybet. We can sense an upset in this fixture, but we are playing safe and backing a home win as our prediction.

A draw is priced at 6/1 odds at BetVictor, and an away win can get you 16/1 odds at Paddypower.

Chelsea vs Hull City – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 win for the hosts is the most probable outcome according to the betting market at 11/2 odds at William Hill. For our prediction, we are going for a 2-1 win for the Blues at the best odds of 9/1 at BetVictor.

Chelsea vs Hull City – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Alvaro Morata is the favourite to score at his best odds of 8/11 at Bet365. We are backing Olivier Giroud as our prediction, and the Frenchman is available at 4/5 odds at the same bookmaker.

For the visitors, Fraizer Campbell is available at 5/1 odds at Bet365.

Chelsea vs Hull City – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are backing over 2.5 goals in the game as our prediction bet in this market. This bet is available at 4/7 odds at Paddypower.