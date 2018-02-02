Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United – Betting Tips and Predictions

Crystal Palace have massively improved since the arrival of Roy Hodgson, but the threat of relegation is not over yet. The South London side will face another relegation-candidates Newcastle United at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

The Eagles, who managed a 1-1 draw at West Ham United on Tuesday, currently sit in the 13th spot with 26 points, only three points above the drop zone.

The Eagles have picked up some decent results at Selhurst Park this season – including a draw with Manchester City and a win over Chelsea. There is no doubt that Hodgson’s men will consider this game as an opportunity to add three more points to their total.

The Magpies come into this game on the back of a 1-1 home draw with Burnley. They find themselves just behind Palace in the 14th spot with 24 points.

They also remain in desperate need of points and Rafe Benitez will be encouraged by the fact that his side have won two of their last three away league games in the league. However, we don’t see them getting anything against an in-form Palace side on Sunday.

Earlier this season, the Magpies claimed a 1-0 win over Palace at St James Park.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United – Match Facts

The Eagles have won only one of their last five Premier League meetings with the Magpies. 1W 2D 2L

The Magpies have won only one of their last six league games.

The Eagles have lost only of their last nine league games at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United – Team News

Roy Hodgson will be without the services of Bakary Sakho, Connor Wickham, Scott Dann, Jason Puncheon, Jeffrey Schlupp and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The Magpies will be without Jesus Gamez and Florian Lejeune. New loan-signing Islam Slimani is also a doubt for this fixture.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United – Match Odds

The Eagles are favourites to win and they are available at their best odds of 21/20 at William Hill. We are backing a home win as our prediction in this fixture.

A draw is available at 5/2 odds at Betfair, and an away can get you 16/5 odds at Bet365.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most probable outcome in the betting market at the best odds of 6/1 at William Hill. However, we are going for a 2-1 Palace win as our prediction in this market. Our pick is priced at 17/2 odds at Bet365.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Palace striker Christian Benteke, who was on target during midweek, is the favourite to score at his best odds of 2/1 at Paddypower. We are backing the Belgian striker as our prediction for this game.

For the home side, Wilfried Zaha is also a good option at 5/2 odds at the same bookmaker.

Magpies striker Dwight Gayle is favourite to score for them at 14/5 odds at Unibet.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We anticipate at least three goals in the game, and we are putting our money on over 2.5 goals in this market. This outcome is available at 6/5 odds at Betfair.