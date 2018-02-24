Crystal Palace vs Tottenham – Betting Tips and Predictions

Crystal Palace will host London rivals Tottenham in a derby game at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

The Eagles have been hit hard by injuries, and they are now without a win in their last four league games. Palace are currently missing 12 first team players through injuries and that has been very evident in their recent performances.

In their last league game, they lost 3-1 at Everton. Ahead of Spurs’ visit, Palace are placed 15th in the table with 27 points, just a point clear of the bottom three.

One encouraging fact for the Eagles is that they are without a defeat in their last three home games in the league.

Spurs come into this on the back of a frustrating 2-2 draw at Rochdale in FA Cup. The North London side will play the replay at Wembley on coming Wednesday.

In the league, Spurs have played their last three games against Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal. This run of games has yielded a decent total of seven points for the North London side.

Spurs are currently fifth in the table with 52 points, just a point behind fourth-placed Chelsea. They can move into the top four this weekend as Chelsea play Manchester United on Sunday.

Earlier this season, Spurs claimed a 1-0 win over Palace at Wembley Stadium.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur – Match Facts

Spurs are undefeated in their last nine league games.

Palace have lost only one of their last ten league games at Selhurst Park.

Spurs have won their last five league games against Palace.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur – Team News

Palace will be without Yohan Cabaye, Julian Speroni, Joel Ward, Martin Kelly, Scott Dann, Mamadou Sakho, Jeffrey Schlupp, Jason Puncheon, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Wilfried Zaha, Bakary Sako and Connor Wickham for this game.

For Spurs, Toby Alderweireld faces a late fitness test.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur – Match Odds

Spurs are favourites to win, and they are available at their best odds of ½ at Bet365. We are backing a Tottenham win as our prediction in this game.

A draw is available at 15/4 odds at BetVictor, and a Palace win at 7/1 odds at the same bookmaker.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur – Correct Score Odds

We are backing Spurs to win this game 2-0. In the correct score market, a 2-0 win for the North London side is available at the best odds of 7/1 at BetVictor.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Spurs striker Harry Kane is always a good option, and he is available at 8/11 odds at Skybet. Son Heung-Min, who scored against Palace earlier this season, is available at 9/5 odds at Paddypower. We are backing Kane as our prediction in this game.

For the hosts, Christian Benteke is available at 7/2 odds at Paddypower.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Four out of last five league meetings between these two sides have ended with less than 2.5 goals. So, we are backing the same as our prediction. This bet is available at 5/4 odds at BetVictor.