Dundee vs Ross County – Betting Tips and Predictions

Dundee find themselves in the relegation battle, but they will be looking forward to gaining some valuable points when bottom-side Ross County visit Dens Park on Saturday.

The Dark Blues claimed a win in League Cup during midweek, and now they have won two consecutive games in all competitions.

In their last league game, the Dee picked up a 2-1 win at Hamilton. They have won five out of their last ten games in the Premiership. This run came after they had managed only two wins in their opening 14 games.

However, the danger of relegation is still not over as the hosts find themselves in the ninth spot with 25 points – only two points clear of the drop zone. The hosts will aim for nothing less than a win against Ross County, who have lost their last five games in all competitions.

The Staggies find themselves rooted at the bottom of the table with 17 points – six behind Partick Thistle in eleventh.

Every week, the hope of survival is getting dimmer for the Staggies, and we predict that the trend will continue this week.

Both sides have played each other twice this season, and both games have ended in away wins. The Staggies won 1-2 at Dens Park, but they lost 0-2 in their home game.

Dundee vs Ross County – Match Facts

Dundee have won just one of their last five league meetings with the Staggies.

Ross County have the worst defence in the Premiership this season having conceded 44 goals in 25 games.

The Staggies have managed just four wins in the Premiership this season – lowest in the league.

Dundee vs Ross County – Match Odds

Dundee are favourites to win at their best odds of 5/4 at William Hill. We think that they are good value, and we are backing them as our prediction.

A draw is available at 12/5 odds at BetVictor, an away win is available at 23/10 odds at Paddypower.

Dundee vs Ross County – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely result in the betting market at the best odds of 6/1 at William Hill. However, we are going for a 2-1 win for the hosts as our prediction, and this bet is available at 17/2 odds at BetVictor.

Dundee vs Ross County – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Dundee striker Sofien Moussa is available at his best odds of 5/2 at Paddypower. We are backing A-Jay Leitch-Smith as our prediction in this game. The 27-year-old, who scored in the win over Hamilton last weekend, is available at 11/4 odds at Unibet.

For the visitors, Craig Curran is available at 31/10 odds at Unibet.

Dundee vs Ross County – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We have picked over 2.5 goals as our prediction in this market. This betting tip is available at 11/10 odds at William Hill.