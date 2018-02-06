Everton vs Crystal Palace – Betting Tips and Predictions

Everton will be looking to bounce back from their embarrassment at Emirates Stadium when they host Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The Toffees come into this game following the 5-1 defeat to Arsenal, but they would be encouraged by the fact that they defeated Leicester City 2-1 in their last home game. Theo Walcott scored a brace in that game, and he will be looking to increase his tally against Palace.

Ahead of the game, the Merseysiders find themselves tenth in the league table with 31 points.

Palace will come into the game on the back of two consecutive 1-1 draws in the league. Last weekend, they drew at home against Newcastle United, and before that, they had drawn at West Ham United. They have been doing much better than their opponents in the recent weeks and have lost only one of their last six league games.

The Eagles find themselves in the 14th sport with 27 points, three points clear of the drop zone. Wilfried Zaha is most likely to miss the game, and his absence will be a huge blow for the visitors.

Earlier this season, both sides played an exciting 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park.

Everton vs Crystal Palace – Match Facts

The Eagles haven’t managed a win over the Toffees in last six league meetings between two sides. 0W 4D 2L

Five of last six league meetings between these two sides have ended with under 2.5 goals.

The Toffees have won only one of their last eight league games.

Everton vs Crystal Palace – Team News

The hosts are expected to be without Ramiro Funes Mori, Leighton Baines and James McCarthy.

Zaha is set to see a specialist regarding his knee injury this week, and he could be out for a month. Martin Kelly, Jeff Schlupp, Julian Speroni and Scott Dann will also miss the game.

Everton vs Crystal Palace – Match Odds

The hosts are favourites to win and they are available at their best odds of 7/5 at William Hill. We are going for a draw as our prediction in this fixture, and this outcome is available at 9/4 odds at Bet365.

A Palace win is available at 5/2 odds at BetVictor.

Everton vs Crystal Palace – Correct Score Odds

We can see Palace completing a hattrick of 1-1 draws on Saturday, and we are backing the same as our prediction. This outcome is available at the best odds of 11/2 at Bet365.

Everton vs Crystal Palace – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Toffees’ new-signing Cenk Tosun is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 2/1 at Skybet. Tosun hasn’t started last two games for the Toffees, so we are backing Theo Walcott as our prediction. The English forward is available at 9/4 odds at the same bookmaker.

For the visitors, Christian Benteke is the favourite to score at 11/4 odds at Paddypower.

Everton vs Crystal Palace – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are going for under 2.5 goals in the game. Our prediction is priced at the best odds of 4/6 at BetVictor.