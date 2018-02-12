FC Basel vs Manchester City – Betting Tips and Predictions

Swiss champions FC Basel did well to finish second in their group ahead of CSKA Moscow and Benfica.

Despite their courageous efforts in the group-stage, Basel will be huge underdogs in their last-16 tie with current Premier League leaders Manchester City. Both sides will play the first leg of the tie at St Jakob-Park on Tuesday.

Basel have only resumed their domestic duties in the first week of February, and they are currently trailing Young Boys by five points at the top end of the Swiss Super League.

In the group stage, Basel registered a 1-0 home win over Manchester United, and they must be aiming for a similar performance against City.

However, City will be confident of a strong showing against a relatively easier opponent. The Citizens won their first five games in their group, and their only defeat came in the dead rubber at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Pep Guardiola’s side comfortably topped their group, and they would aim to kill the tie in the first leg itself. The Citizens have lost only twice in all competitions this season, and we expect them to get at least a draw from this game.

These two sides have never played each other before.

FC Basel vs Manchester City – Match Facts

Basel have never progressed beyond the last-16 round. They have lost on four occasions at the same stage.

The Citizens bowed out to Monaco at the same stage of the competition last season.

For the Citizens, Raheem Sterling was on target in four of six group games.

FC Basel vs Manchester City – Team News

The hosts will be without keeper Germano Vailati and midfielder Luca Zuffi.

David Silva and Fabian Delph are doubts for the visitors while Benjamin Mendy, Gabriel Jesus, and Leroy Sane are set to miss out.

FC Basel vs Manchester City – Match Odds

City are huge favourites to win the first leg at the best odds of 4/11 at Bet365. We are also going for a home win as our prediction.

A draw is available at 17/4 odds at BetVictor, and a home win is very unlikely at 10/1 odds at Bet365.

FC Basel vs Manchester City – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 win for the visitors is the most likely result according to the betting market at 13/2 odds at William Hill. However, we are going for a 2-1 win for City, and our prediction is available at its best odds of 17/2 at BetVictor.

FC Basel vs Manchester City – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

City striker Sergio Aguero is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 5/6 at Paddypower. However, we are backing Raheem Sterling as our prediction at his best odds of 17/10 at FC Basel.

For the hosts, Ricky van Wolfswinkel is available at 11/4 odds at Bet365.

FC Basel vs Manchester City – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect to see at least three goals in the game, and we are going for over 2.5 goals in the game as our prediction. This bet is available at 8/13 odds at Paddypower.