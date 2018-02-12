FC Porto vs Liverpool – Betting Tips and Predictions

Portugal giants FC Porto will host Liverpool in the first leg of Champions League last-16 tie at Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday evening.

Porto haven’t won the domestic title since 2012-13, but they are doing well this season and currently sit at the top with a game in hand.

They have won 12 of their last 14 games, and they must have a sense of optimism ahead of the tie. In the group stage, Porto finished behind Besiktas, but ahead of the likes of RB Leipzig and Monaco.

Porto haven’t lost a game in a long time, but they will against an altogether different level of quality in Liverpool.

The Reds have one of the most devastating attacking sides in Europe, and they have enough arsenal in their ranks to blow away their opponents.

They come into this game on the back of a comfortable 2-0 win at Southampton in Premier League. As things stand, the Reds are third in the league.

In the group stage, Liverpool won three and drew three to finish top of their group. At times, the Reds were undone were by their leaky defence in the group stage. The defence has been the main concern for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season. They conceded six goals in the group stage, which was joint-worst among group winners.

Both sides have played each other four times in Europe. Two games have ended in favour of Liverpool and two have ended in draws.

FC Porto vs Liverpool – Match Facts

The Reds scored 23 goals in the group stage, second-best behind Paris Saint-Germain.

Porto conceded ten goals during the group stage, second-worst among the teams that qualified for the last-16.

The Reds haven’t made it to the last-eight of the competition since 2009.

FC Porto vs Liverpool – Team News

The hosts will be without Ivan Marcano, Danilo, Andre and Vincent Aboubakar due to injuries. Felipe is suspended for the game.

For the visitors, Nathaniel Clyne is set to miss, and Joe Gomez and Ragnar Klavan are doubts.

FC Porto vs Liverpool – Match Odds

The Reds are favourites for a win at their best odds of 11/8 at Betfred. Reds are certainly expected to win, but we are going for a high-score draw as our prediction in this game. A draw is available at 13/5 odds at Bet365.

A Porto win is available at 21/10 odds at the same bookmaker.

FC Porto vs Liverpool – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely result in the betting market at the best odds of 13/2 at William Hill. However, we are backing a 2-2 draw as our prediction in this fixture. This bet is available at 13/1 odds at BetVictor.

FC Porto vs Liverpool – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Mohamed Salah is the favourite to score in the game, and we are also backing him as our prediction in this game. The Egyptian is available at his best odds of 13/8 at Paddypower.

In the absence of Aboubakar, Moussa Marega is the favourite to score for the hosts at 21/10 odds at Unibet.

FC Porto vs Liverpool – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect at least three goals in the game, and we are backing over 2.5 goals in the game as our prediction. This outcome is available at the best odds of 4/5 at 188Bet.