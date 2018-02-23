Hamilton Academical vs Partick Thistle – Betting Tips and Predictions

In a relegation six-pointer, Hamilton Academical will host Partick Thistle at New Douglas Park on Saturday.

The Accies are currently on a five-game losing streak in all competitions, and come into this game following a 5-3 home defeat to Rangers.

In their last four games, Hamilton have conceded a total of 13 goals, and it doesn’t bode well for them ahead of all-important clash against Partick.

The Accies sit in the 11th spot with 23 points, but they have a couple of games in hand over Partick, who are tenth in the table with 24 points.

Hamilton will be aware that a win over Partick will push them above their opponents in the league table, and also out of the relegation zone.

Partcik are currently without a win in their last four games in all competitions. They come into this game following back-to-back league defeats at home in the Premiership. In their last game, they lost 1-2 to Dundee.

However, their away form has picked up a bit in the recent weeks, and they have picked up four points from their last two games on the road. Despite the recent improvements, they remain the worst away side in the league.

Both sides have already played twice this season. They played out a goalless draw in the first game at New Douglas Park, and Partick won their home game 1-0.

Hamilton Academical vs Partick Thistle – Match Facts

Hamilton have won just two home games in the Premiership this season.

Partick have just one win in 13 away games this season resulting in the worst away record in the league this season.

Seven of the last ten league meetings between these two sides have ended in draws. Partick have won the remaining three.

Hamilton Academical vs Partick Thistle – Match Odds

The history of this fixture suggests that this game is likely to end in a draw. We are going for a draw as our prediction, and this bet is available at 9/4 odds at Skybet.

A Partick win is available at 6/4 odds at Bet365, and a Hamilton win is available at 2/1 odds at BetVictor.

Hamilton Academical vs Partick Thistle – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely result in the betting market, and this bet is available at the best odds of 11/2 at William Hill. In our preview, we are also backing the same outcome as our prediction.

Hamilton Academical vs Partick Thistle – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Partick striker Connor Sammon is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 12/5 at Unibet. Kris Doolan is also available for similar odds at the same bookmaker. We are backing Sammon as our prediction in this game.

For Hamilton, Mikel Miller is available at 11/4 odds at Betfair.

Hamilton Academical vs Partick Thistle – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Last four league meetings between these two sides have ended with under 2.5 goals, and we are backing the same outcome as our prediction for this game. This bet is available at the best odds of 4/6 at Skybet.