Hamilton Academical vs Rangers – Betting Tips and Predictions

Hamilton have lost fours games in a row in all competitions, and they are in desperate need of points.

However, it doesn’t seem like their situation will improve this week as they host Rangers at SuperSeal Stadium.

The Accies find themselves second from bottom with 23 points. They are a point below the safety, however, they have a couple of games in hand on their neighbours in the table.

Hamilton will come into the game following a two-week break as they were not involved in cup fixtures last weekend. In their last fixture, they lost 3-0 at Aberdeen.

Rangers are placed third in the league with 52 points. Last weekend the Glasgow side were involved in the Scottish Cup and won 6-1 at Ayr United.

In the Premiership, Rangers suffered a shock 1-2 home defeat to Hibernian in the first week of February. However, they recovered to win their next game at Partick Thistle.

The Gers are currently chasing the second spot, and they trail Aberdeen by three points. A win on Sunday would keep them steady in the race.

Back in November, Hamilton registered a shock 2-0 win at Ibrox Stadium, and the Gers will also be looking for revenge. In September, Rangers had claimed a 4-1 away win over their opponents.

Hamilton Academical vs Rangers – Match Facts

Hamilton’s win over Rangers in November was their first over their opponents in 14 league meetings.

Hamilton have scored just one goal in their last three league games.

Rangers have lost just one of their last six games in the Premiership.

Hamilton Academical vs Rangers – Team News

Ali Crawford and Darian Mackinnon will miss out for the hosts, but Rakish Bingham could be back.

Graham Dorrans is out for Rangers, and Bruno Alves and Ryan Jack are doubts.

Hamilton Academical vs Rangers – Match Odds

Rangers are huge favourites to win and they are available at their best odds of ½ at William Hill. We don’t see any outcome other than a Rangers win in this game, and we are backing the same as our prediction.

A draw is available at 15/4 odds at Bet 365, and a home win can get you 15/2 odds at Coral.

Hamilton Academical vs Rangers – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 win for the visitors is the most likely result in the betting at the best odds of 13/2 at BetVictor. We are going for a 3-0 Rangers win as our prediction in this game, and this bet is available at 19/2 odds at the same bookmaker.

Hamilton Academical vs Rangers – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is the favourite to score in the game, and he is available at his best odds of 6/5 at Paddypower. We are backing Morelos as our prediction in this game. Jason Cummings is available at 17/11 odds at Unibet.

For the hosts, Rakish Bingham is available at 22/5 odds at Unibet.

Hamilton Academical vs Rangers – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are backing over 2.5 goals as our prediction in this market. This bet is available at the best odds of 4/5 at Paddypower.