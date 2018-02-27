Hearts vs Kilmarnock – Betting Tips and Predictions

Can Kilmarnock overtake Hearts in the Premiership table when these two sides meet at Tynecastle Stadium on Tuesday evening?

Hearts, who are placed fifth in the table with 38 points, will be looking to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to Rangers on the weekend. However, they will find themselves against a stern challenge in Kilmarnock, who are one of the most in-form sides in the league.

Killie look rejuvenated under the guidance of Steve Clarke, and they are steadily climbing up the table. They come into this game on the back of a credible 2-2 home draw against Hibernian. Overall, they are undefeated in their last five games in the Premiership and have picked up 13 points from this run. They are placed sixth in the table with 36 points and have played two games fewer than their opponents. They would be aware that a win on Tuesday will put them above their opponents in the league table.

However, Hearts won’t be an easy side to beat. The Jambos have the second-best defence in the league behind Celtic, and they have been kind of draw-specialists this season. They have lost only two of their last 15 games in the league, and these defeats have come against Celtic and Rangers.

Hearts have defeated Celtic at Tynecastle, so they are more than capable of beating Killie. Both sides have played each other twice this season, and they have shared the spoils. Back in August, Hearts claimed a 1-0 win at Rugby Park. Killie made the matters even with a 2-1 win at Murrayfield in November.

Hearts vs Kilmarnock – Match Facts

Killie have managed just two wins in their last ten meetings with Hearts in all competitions. 2W 3D 5L

Killie striker Kris Boys has scored 12 goals in the Premiership this season. He has managed six in his last seven league appearances.

Hearts have conceded just 28 goals in 28 games this season – second-best in the Premiership.

Hearts vs Kilmarnock – Match Odds

Hearts are favourites to win and they are available at their best odds of 5/4 at William Hill. We are inclining towards a draw in this fixture, our prediction is available at 9/4 odds at Bet365.

A Killie win is available at 13/5 odds at the same bookmaker.

Hearts vs Kilmarnock – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw has been a popular result for Killie in their away games. We are backing the same scoreline as our prediction in this market. This outcome is available at the best odds of 11/2 at William Hill.

Hearts vs Kilmarnock – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty is the favourite to score in the game. The Northern Irishman is available at his best odds of 39/19 at Unibet. For the visitors, Kris Boyd is available at 13/5 odds at Betfair. We are backing Boyd as our prediction to find the net in this game.

Hearts vs Kilmarnock – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect this to be a low-scoring game, and we are backing under 2.5 goals as our prediction for this market. This bet is available at the best odds of 8/13 at Betfair.