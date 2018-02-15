Hibernian vs Aberdeen – Betting Tips and Predictions

In the battle of the fourth vs the second, Hibernian will host Aberdeen at Easter Road on Saturday.

Hibs registered an impressive 2-1 win at third-placed Rangers in their last league game, and they will be looking to cause another upset this Saturday. They come into this game following a two-week break as they were not involved in the cup last weekend.

The hosts, who have lost only once in their last seven league games, sit in the fourth spot with 44 points. Hibs have done incredibly well under Neil Lennon this season, and besides the top-three, they have been best of rest of the bunch throughout the season.

Ironically, Hibs’ last two defeats in the league have come against Aberdeen and Celtic respectively.

The Dons are currently on a three-game winning run in the league. They have taken back the second spot from Rangers in last few games, and with 52 points, they have a three-point lead over the Glasgow side.

Last weekend, they registered a 4-2 win over Dundee Utd in the fifth round of Scottish Cup.

Both sides have played each other twice this season, and both games have ended in favour of the Dons. The Dons claimed a 1-0 win at Easter Road earlier, and they were quite comfortable in a 4-1 win at home.

Hibernian vs Aberdeen – Match Facts

Hiba haven’t registered a league win over the Dons in last nine attempts. 2D 7D

Gary Mackay-Steven scored a hat-trick for the Dons in the 4-1 win over Hibs earlier this season.

The Dons have lost only once in their last eight games in all competitions.

Hibernian vs Aberdeen – Team News

Hibs manager Neil Lennon will be without the services of Brandon Barker, Ross Lairdlow and David Gray.

The Dons will be without keeper Joe Lewis.

Hibernian vs Aberdeen – Match Odds

Hibs are favourites to win this game and they are available at their best odds of 8/5 at Paddypower. An away win is available at slightly better odds of 15/8 at William Hill.

However, we are going for a draw in this game as our prediction, and this bet is available at 12/5 odds at Bet365.

Hibernian vs Aberdeen – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is available at the best odds of 11/2 at Bet365. In our preview, we are going for a 2-2 draw as our prediction at 16/1 odds at Bet365.

Hibernian vs Aberdeen – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Aberdeen striker Adam Rooney is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 12/5 at Unibet. We are backing the former Stoke City striker as our prediction in this game.

Hibs’ new-signing Florian Kamberi scored on his debut, and he is favourite to score for his side in this game. He is available at 11/4 odds at Paddypower.

Hibernian vs Aberdeen – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are going for more than 2.5 goals in this game as our prediction. This bet is available at 6/5 odds at William Hill.