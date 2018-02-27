Hibernian vs Hamilton Academical – Betting Tips and Predictions

High-flying Hibernian will play hosts to Hamilton Academical at Easter Road on Wednesday evening.

Hibs are currently unbeaten in their last four games in the Premiership, and they have picked up ten points from this run. Last weekend, they played a 2-2 draw at Kilmarnock, and this result was preceded by back-to-back wins over Rangers and Aberdeen.

The hosts currently sit in the fourth spot in the table with 48 points. This leaves them just four points behind Aberdeen, and they will be looking to make a push for top-three in the last weeks of the season.

Meanwhile, Hamilton are in deep trouble, and they are placed tenth in the table with 26 points, which puts them just a couple of points above the bottom two.

The Accies claimed a much-needed 2-1 home win over Partick Thistle last weekend. That win came after a run of five consecutive league defeats.

The win over Partick helped the Accies move out of the relegation zone but we don’t see them continuing their winning run on Wednesday.

However, one must remember that Hibs are yet to beat Hamilton this season. They lost 1-3 to the Accies in their home game in August and could only manage a 1-1 draw at SuperSeal Stadium in November.

Hibernian vs Hamilton – Match Facts

The hosts have lost only one of their last nine games in the Premiership.

Despite their low standing, Hamilton have been decent going forward, and they have scored 36 goals. In comparison, Hibs have scored 40 having played two more games.

Hamilton have the joint-worst defence in the league, and they have conceded 48 goals in 26 games.

Hibernian vs Hamilton – Match Odds

Hibs are huge favourites to win, and they are available at their best odds of 2/5 at BetVictor. We don’t see any outcome other than a home win in this fixture, and we are backing the same as our prediction.

A draw is available at 19/5 odds at BetVictor, and a home win is highly unlikely at the price of 15/2 odds at BetVictor.

Hibernian vs Hamilton – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 win for the Hibs is the most popular result in the betting market, and it’s available at the best odds of 13/2 at BetVictor.

However, we expect both sides to score in the game, and we are going for a 3-1 home win as our prediction. This bet is available at 11/1 odds at Bet365.

Hibernian vs Hamilton – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Hibs striker Florian Kamberi is the favourite to score in the game, and he is available at his best odds of 10/7 at Unibet. Since his arrival on loan from Grasshoppers, Kamberi has scored three goals in four games, and we are backing him as our prediction in this game.

For the visitors, Rakish Bingham is available at 23/5 odds at Unibet.

Hibernian vs Hamilton – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect to see at least three goals in the game, and we are going for over 2.5 goals as our prediction in this market. This bet is available at the best odds of 8/11 at Bet365.