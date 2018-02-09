Huddersfield Town vs Bournemouth – Betting Tips and Predictions

Huddersfield Town have lost their last five games in the league, and it’s no surprise that they find themselves in the relegation zone.

The Terriers lost 2-0 at Manchester United last weekend, and currently, they are 19th in the table with 24 points. They did manage to defeat Birmingham City 4-1 in the repeat of their FA Cup tie on Tuesday.

Huddersfield have struggled to score goals this season, and in their last six games, they have managed just one. Overall, they have the joint-worst scoring record in the league with 19 goals.

The Terriers are desperate for a win, but they won’t find it easy against Bournemouth, who have acquired some form of late.

The South Coast side have defeated Chelsea and Stoke City in their last two games. The 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge was undoubtedly the pinnacle of their current season, and they will eager to keep up the same tempo on the road.

On the back of recent success, the Cherries have climbed up to the ninth spot in the league table. Their point-total of 31 gives them a seven-point buffer over the drop zone.

Earlier this season, the Cherries defeated their opponents 4-0 at Vitality Stadium, thanks to a hat-trick from Callum Wilson.

Huddersfield Town vs Bournemouth – Match Facts

The Terriers are without a win in their last eight league games.

The Cherries are undefeated in their last seven league games.

The hosts conceded at least two goals in each of their last five league games.

Huddersfield Town vs Bournemouth – Team News

For the hosts, Elias Kachunga and Jon Stankovic are sidelined, and Martin Cranie, Laurent Depoitre and Christopher Schindler are all doubts.

Bournemouth will be without Tyrone Mings, Jermain Defoe, Steve Cook and Adam Smith.

Huddersfield Town vs Bournemouth – Match Odds

The Cherries are understandably favourites to win at their best odds of 6/4 at Betfred. Looking at recent results of both sides, we are also inclined towards an away win as our prediction in this game.

A draw is available at 9/4 odds at Betfair, and a home win is priced at 12/5 odds at the same bookmaker.

Huddersfield Town vs Bournemouth – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely result in the betting market at 11/2 odds at Bet365. In our preview, we are going for a 2-1 away win as our prediction. This outcome is available at its best odds of 10/1 at Bet365.

Huddersfield Town vs Bournemouth – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Cherries striker Callum Wilson is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 9/5 at Paddypower. Wilson scored a hat-trick in the reverse fixture, and we are backing him to find the net again on Sunday.

For the visitors, Steve Mounie is the best bet to score at 23/10 odds at the same bookmaker.

Huddersfield Town vs Bournemouth – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect to see at least three goals in this game. Therefore, we are backing over 2.5 goals bet as our prediction in this game, and it is priced at 13/10 odds at BetVictor.