Huddersfield Town vs Manchester United – Betting Tips and Predictions

Huddersfield Town are struggling near the wrong end of the league table, but they will definitely fancy their chances against Manchester United in the fifth round of FA Cup at The John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

After a long winless run in the league, the Terriers registered an emphatic 4-1 home win over Bournemouth on the weekend. The win helped them move up to the 17th spot, but they are only one point clear of the relegation zone.

The hosts have already defeated United at home in the league this season, and United’s recent away form suggests that the hosts are more than capable of repeating that feat.

The Red Devils will arrive in the game at the back of two consecutive away defeats in the league. United have struggled on the road in the recent weeks, and this game is another tough challenge for them. They have a Champions League fixture during the midweek, and Jose Mourinho could rest some of his key players.

However, United are one of the favourites to win the competition, and it will take a gigantic effort from the Terriers to get past them.

Huddersfield Town vs Manchester United – Road to the Fifth Round

The Terriers registered a 2-1 win at Bolon Wanderers in the third round. However, they needed a replay in the fourth round, as they could only draw 1-1 at Birmingham City. In the reverse fixture at St. Andrew’s Stadium, Huddersfield comfortably dispatched the Blues 4-1.

The Red Devils are yet to concede a goal in FA Cup this season. They defeated Derby County 2-0 at Old Trafford in the third round and followed that with a 4-0 win at Yeovil Town in the next round.

Huddersfield Town vs Manchester United – Team News

Elias Kachunga, Jon Gorenc Stankovic and Chris Löwe are ruled out for the hosts, and Alex Pritchard is cup-tied. Aaron Mooy, Laurent Depoitre and Tommy Smith are also doubts for this fixture.

Eric Bailly, Daley Blind, Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini are expected to miss out for the visitors.

Huddersfield Town vs Manchester United – Match Odds

The Red Devils are huge favourites to win the game at their best odds of 4/9 at Bet365. However, we think that the Terriers can grab a draw, and we are backing the same as our prediction at 15/4 odds at the same bookmaker.

A home win is available at 15/2 odds at Coral.

Huddersfield Town vs Manchester United – Correct Score Odds

A 1-0 win for United is leading the betting charts at 6/1 odds at William Hill. However, we are going for a 1-1 draw in this game, and our prediction is available at the best odds of 9/1 at Paddypower.

Huddersfield Town vs Manchester United – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Romelu Lukaku is the favourite to score at his best odds of 11/10 at Bet365. However, we are backing Marcus Rashford as our prediction in this game. The English striker is available at 17/10 odds at Unibet.

For the hosts, Steve Mounie is available at 10/3 odds at Bet365.

Huddersfield Town vs Manchester United – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect this to be a low-scoring affair, and we are backing under 2.5 goals as our prediction in this game. This bet is available at the best odds of 21/20 at BetVictor.