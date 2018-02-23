Kilmarnock vs Hibernian – Betting Tips and Predictions

Kilmarnock will host Hibernian in what promises to be an exciting league encounter at Rugby Park on Saturday.

Both sides come into this game on the back of some impressive results in the recent weeks. Killie are currently on a four-game winning run in all competitions. This run also includes a 1-0 home win over leaders Celtic earlier this month. Overall, Killie have lost just one of their last 12 games in all competitions.

In their last game, Killie claimed a 1-0 win at Motherwell. The hosts are currently placed sixth in the table with 35 points.

Killie have been difficult to beat of late, and they are particularly strong at home. We expect them to give a tough fight to high-flying Hibernian.

Hibs are currently on a three-game winning run, and they have defeated the likes of Rangers(a) and Aberdeen(h) in their last two games.

They are still fourth in the table with 47 points, but now only five points separate them from Aberdeen and Rangers in the league table.

Both sides have already played each other twice in the Premiership this season. Hibs claimed a 3-0 win in the first game at Rugby Park, but they could only manage a 1-1 draw in their home game.

Kilmarnock vs Hibernian – Match Facts

Killie have won their last seven home games in all competitions.

Hibs have lost only two away games, Celtic and Aberdeen, in the Premiership this season.

Killie have won five of their last six games in all competitions.

Kilmarnock vs Hibernian – Match Odds

Hibs are favourites to win in the betting market and they are available at 11/10 odds at William Hill. We don’t see either side losing this game, so we are going for a draw as our prediction. This bet is available at 12/5 odds at BetVictor.

A home win is available at 11/4 odds at Bet365.

Kilmarnock vs Hibernian – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely result in the betting market at the best odds of 6/1 at William Hill. However, we expect this to be a high-scoring fixture, and we are going for a 2-2 draw as our prediction. This bet is available at 16/1 odds at the same bookmaker.

Kilmarnock vs Hibernian – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Kris Boyd has been in spectacular form for Killie, and he is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 23/10 at Betfair. For the visitors, Florian Kamberi has scored two in three since his loan move, and he is available at 12/5 odds at the same website.

We are backing Boyd as our prediction to score in this game.

Kilmarnock vs Hibernian – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are going for over 2.5 goals as our prediction in this market. Our betting tip is available at the best odds of 6/5 at William Hill.