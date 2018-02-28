Leicester City vs Bournemouth – Betting Tips and Predictions

Leicester City are going through a slump in the league and are without a win in their last four the games. Can the Foxes put an end to their winless run when they host Bournemouth at King Power Stadium on Saturday?

The Foxes come into this game following a 1-1 home draw against Stoke City. They have now drawn their last two home games with the same scoreline.

Leicester are placed eighth in the league table with 36 points. A win over the Cherries could see the Foxes move above Burnley in the table.

Bournemouth needed two late goals last weekend to manage a 2-2 draw against Newcastle United at home. They have picked up just one point from their last two games. In their last game on the road, the Cherries suffered an embarrassing 4-1 defeat at Huddersfield Town.

They find themselves in the 11th spot with 32 points, only four behind their opponents. Relegation still remains a concern for Eddie Howe’s side but they would be aiming for a push towards a top-half finish in the coming weeks.

Earlier this season, both sides played out a goalless draw at Vitality Stadium.

Leicester City vs Bournemouth – Match Facts

Ten out of Bournemouth’s last eleven games have ended with more than 2.5 goals.

Four out of five Premier League meetings have ended in draws. Bournemouth have won the remaining tie. All five games have ended with less than 2.5 goals.

The Foxes are undefeated in their last five home games in Premier League.

Leicester City vs Bournemouth – Team News

Robert Huth and Shinji Okazaki are doubts for the hosts.

Tyrone Mings is the only injury-absence for the visitors.

Leicester City vs Bournemouth – Match Odds

Leicester are favourites to win, and they are available at their best odds of 5/6 at William Hill. We are backing the Foxes to register their first ever Premier League win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

A draw is available at 14/5 odds at BetVictor, and an away win can get you 18/5 odds at Unibet.

Leicester City vs Bournemouth – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely outcome in this market, and this score is available at the best odds of 13/2 at Bet365. In our preview, we are going for a 2-1 win for the Foxes as our prediction. This bet is available at the best odds of 8/1 at Bet365.

Leicester City vs Bournemouth – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy is the favourite to find the net in this game, and he is available at the best odds of 11/10 at Paddypower. Vardy would be the most prolific goalscorer in this game, and we are backing him as our prediction. Riyad Mahrez is also a good option at 5/2 odds at the same bookmaker.

For the visitors, Callum Wilson is available at 12/5 odds at Paddypower.

Leicester City vs Bournemouth – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Although this fixture hasn’t seen too many goals, we are going for over 2.5 goals as our prediction in this game. This bet is available at the best odds of 31/40 at BetVictor.