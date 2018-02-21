Leicester City vs Stoke City – Betting Tips and Predictions

Leicester City will be eager to return to winning ways in the league when they host relegation candidates Stoke City at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The Foxes are going through a rough spell in the league and are without a win in their last three games. However, they managed a 1-0 home win over Sheffield United in the fifth round of the FA Cup last Friday. In their last league game, they had lost 5-1 at Manchester City.

The Foxes are currently placed eighth in the league table with 35 points. They are just a point behind Burnley in seventh, and European football remains a possibility as the seventh-placed side is likely to earn a qualifying spot in Europa League this season.

The Potters also come into this game without a win in their last three league games. However, they are second-from-bottom with 25 points, and in real danger of relegation.

They have had almost two weeks to prepare themselves for this game, and a win here would most definitely pull them out of the bottom three. However, they have been quite awful on the road in recent weeks, and we don’t expect a change in the trend this week.

Earlier this season, both sides played a 2-2 draw at Bet365 Stadium.

Leicester City vs Stoke City – Match Facts

The Potters have lost six of their last seven away games.

Stoke City have won just one of their last eight league games.

The Foxes are without a defeat in their last five league meetings against Stoke. 2W 3D

Leicester City vs Stoke City – Team News

Robert Huth and Shinji Okazaki are doubts for the hosts.

The Potters could have the likes of Peter Crouch, Darren Fletcher and Stephen Ireland back for this game.

Leicester City vs Stoke City – Match Odds

The hosts are favourites to win the game, and we are siding with them as our prediction. A home win is available at its best odds of ¾ at William Hill. A draw is available at 29/10 odds at BetVictor, and an away win is priced at 22/5 odds at the same bookmaker.

Leicester City vs Stoke City – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely outcome in this market at the best odds of 13/2 at William Hill. We are going for a 2-1 Leicester win as our prediction, and this bet is available at 8/1 odds at Bet365.

Leicester City vs Stoke City – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Jamie Vardy is the obvious favourite to score, and we are backing him as our prediction at his best odds of 11/10 at BetVictor. Riyad Mahrez is another decent option available at 13/5 odds at Paddypower.

For the visitors, Peter Crouch is available at 57/17 odds at Unibet.

Leicester City vs Stoke City – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Stoke’s last three away games have ended with more than 2.5 goals, and we are backing the same as our prediction. This bet is priced at 10/11 odds at William Hill.