Leicester City vs Swansea City – Betting Tips and Predictions

Swansea City still find themselves in the relegation zone, but they have taken huge steps securing their top-level status in the recent weeks.

The Swans, who sit in the 19th spot with 23 points, will aim to continue their winning streak when they travel to King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City on Saturday.

The Welsh side comes into the game on the back of consecutive home wins over Liverpool and Arsenal. In their last league game, they were quite impressive in the 3-1 win over Arsenal and that performance must have done wonders for their confidence.

Since his appointment in the last week of December, Carlos Carvalhal has seemingly turned around the fortunes of the club. Going into this game, they are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions.

The Foxes have also done well this season under their own new manager Claude Puel. They suffered their first defeat of the year when lost 2-1 at Everton on Wednesday. Coming into this game, they have lost only one game in their last seven in all competitions.

The Foxes currently sit in a respectable eighth spot with 34 points and they can reclaim the seventh spot this weekend with a win.

Earlier this season, the Foxes claimed a 2-1 win over their opponents at The Liberty Stadium.

Leicester City vs Swansea City – Match Facts

The Foxes have won five of seven Premier League meetings between these two sides. 5W 0D 2L

The Foxes have won their last three home games without conceding a goal.

The Foxes have never lost at home to the Swans.

Leicester City vs Swansea City – Team News

Wes Morgan is the only injury concern for the Foxes and Riyad Mahrez might return to the squad after missing the trip to Everton due to deadline day drama.

For the visitors, loan signing Renato Sanches will be unavailable due to a hamstring injury.

Leicester City vs Swansea City – Match Odds

The Foxes are favourites to win and they are available at the best odds of ¾ at BetVictor. Swansea have picked up some incredible results in their last couple of games, but we don’t think that they can continue in the same manner away from home. The Foxes have been pretty solid at home, and we are going for them as our prediction.

A draw is available at 27/10 odds at BetVictor and an away win is priced at 9/2 odds at William Hill.

Leicester City vs Swansea City – Correct Score Odds

A 1-0 win for the Foxes is the most likely result in the betting market at the best odds of 11/2 at BetVictor. We are going for a 2-1 home win as our prediction, and this bet can get you 17/2 odds at Bet365.

Leicester City vs Swansea City – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Foxes star Jamie Vardy is the favourite to score in the game and he is available at his best odds of 19/17 at Unibet. We are backing the England international as our prediction in the game.

For the visitors, Jordan Ayew is a good option at 7/2 odds at Paddypower.

Leicester City vs Swansea City – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are going for more than 2.5 goals in the game as our prediction, and this is priced at the best odds of 11/10 at BetVictor.