Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur – Betting Tips and Predictions

It has been a mixed start to the New Year for Liverpool, and now they face another tough challenge as Tottenham visit Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds bounced back from two consecutive defeats to win 3-0 at Huddersfield Town on Tuesday. The result came after defeats to Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion in the league and FA Cup respectively.

Following the win during the midweek, the Reds moved back into the third spot as Chelsea lost at home to Bournemouth. The Reds are currently placed third with 50 points, but Tottenham are not far behind in the fifth spot with 48 points.

Spurs claimed a morale-boosting 2-0 home win over Manchester United on Wednesday, and they are unbeaten in their last seven games. The North London side can climb above the Reds into the top four with a win on Sunday.

However, the Reds have been quite impressive against the top sides under Jurgen Klopp, and we don’t see them losing against Spurs at Anfield. Klopp’s Reds are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League meetings against other top-six sides. They are also the only side to have defeated Manchester City this season.

Earlier this season, Spurs registered an emphatic 4-1 win over the Reds at Wembley Stadium.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur – Match Facts

The Reds are undefeated in their last 14 home games at Anfield in Premier League.

The Reds have lost only three games in the league this season – second lowest in the league.

Liverpool have lost only one of their last seven meetings with Tottenham. 3W 3D 1L

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur – Team News

The hosts will be without Nathaniel Clyne, and both Adam Lallana and Ragnar Klavan are doubts for the game.

Spurs have a fully-fit squad ahead of the game.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur – Match Odds

The Reds are favourites to win at Anfield, and they are available at their best odds of 11/10 at BetVictor. Spurs are available at 13/5 odds at Bet365.

This game is a tough one to call, and we are going for a draw as our prediction. This outcome is available at 11/4 odds at Bet365.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely result in the betting market at 7/1 odds at William Hill. However, we are going for a 2-2 draw as our prediction at the best odds of 12/1 at the same bookmaker.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

The game on Sunday will feature league’s top two goalscorers in Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah. Both players are available at 13/10 odds at Coral. We are backing Salah as our prediction in this game.

For the hosts, Roberto Firmino is available at 28/17 odds at Unibet. Son Heung-Min is a good option for the visitors at 3/1 odds at Betfred.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Seven of Liverpool’s last eight games have ended with more than 2.5 goals. Thus, it makes sense to back over 2.5 goals as our prediction in this market. This bet is available at its best odds of 4/6 at Betfair.