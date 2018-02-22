Liverpool vs West Ham United – Betting Tips and Predictions

Liverpool have been in an incredible home form, and they will aim for another three points in the league when they host West Ham United at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds were not involved in the FA Cup action last weekend, but they registered an impressive 5-0 Champions League win at Porto last week.

Following the shock defeat at Swansea City, Liverpool have picked up seven points from their last three league games. In their last league game, they registered a 2-0 win at Southampton. As things stand, the Merseysiders are third in the table with 54 points.

The Hammers come into this game following a two-week break. In their last game, they claimed a 2-0 home win over Watford. The win increased their point-total to 30, and it helped them to the 12th spot. However, there is just a four-point gap between them and the bottom three, and the threat of relegation is not completely over.

The London side have been difficult to beat under David Moyes, and they have lost just one of their last eight games in the league. The Hammers have the ability to make things difficult for the Reds, but we see only a home win in this game.

Earlier this season, Liverpool claimed a 4-1 win over their opponents at London Stadium.

Liverpool vs West Ham United – Match Facts

The Reds are undefeated in their last 15 home games in the league.

West Ham have won two of their last five league meetings with Liverpool. 2W 1D 2L

Liverpool have scored a minimum of two goals in nine of their last ten games in the league.

Liverpool vs West Ham United – Team News

For the hosts, Nathaniel Clyne is the only injury concern.

The visitors are without Pedro Obiang, Edimilson Fernandes and Andy Carroll. Arthur Masuaku is suspended, and Manuel Lanzini is a doubt.

Liverpool vs West Ham United – Match Odds

Liverpool are huge favourites to win and you won’t find much value in them at their best odds of ¼ at William Hill. However, as mentioned above, we are backing a home win in this game.

A draw is available at 13/2 odds at BetVictor, and an away win can be backed at 25/2 odds at Unibet.

Liverpool vs West Ham United – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 win for the Reds is the most likely result in the betting market at the best odds of 7/1 at William Hill. We are going for a 3-1 home win instead, and our prediction bet is available at 10/1 odds at Bet365.

Liverpool vs West Ham United – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Mohamed Salah has been the safest bet to score for the Reds throughout the season. He is favourite to score at 13/19 odds at Unibet, and we are backing him as our prediction. Sadio Mane, who scored a hat-trick against Porto, is available at 11/8 odds at Betfred.

For the visitors, both Chicharito and Marko Arnautovic are available at 4/1 odds at Betfred.

Liverpool vs West Ham United – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Since Liverpool are involved, we expect to see goals in the game. We are going for over 2.5 goals as our prediction, and this bet is priced at 2/5 odds at Bet365.