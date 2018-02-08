Manchester City vs Leicester City – Betting Tips and Predictions

In their last league fixture, Manchester City dropped points only for the fourth occasion this season as they were held 1-1 by Burnley at Turf Moor.

The league leaders will be eager to get back to winning ways when they host Leicester City at Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

City players, especially Raheem Sterling, were guilty of squandering easy chances against the Clarets, and Pep Guardiola will hope for much better finishing from his side against the Foxes.

The Citizens have lost only once this season, and that result came against Liverpool at Anfield. Ahead of the game, they have a 13-point lead at the top with 12 games left in the season.

The Foxes have picked up just one point in their last two games, and it appears that Riyad Mahrez’s ongoing strike is influencing their on-pitch performances.

In their last game, they managed a 1-1 home draw against Swansea City, and prior to that, they had lost 2-1 at Everton.

Coming into this game, the visitors are placed eighth in the league table with 35 points.

Earlier this season, the Citizens registered a 2-0 win over their opponents at King Power Stadium. City also defeated Leicester on penalties in a League Cup tie in December.

Manchester City vs Leicester City – Match Facts

The hosts have won their last 12 league games at Etihad Stadium.

City’s last 12 home fixtures have ended with more than 2.5 goals.

Leicester have claimed two wins in their last five league meetings with City. 2W 1D 2L

Manchester City vs Leicester City – Team News

The hosts will be without Leroy Sane, Fabian Delph, Gabriel Jesus and Benjamin Mendy. David Silva and John Stones are also doubts for the game.

The Foxes will be without Wes Morgan, Robert Huth and Riyad Mahrez.

Manchester City vs Leicester City – Match Odds

City are huge favourites to win and they are available at their best odds of 2/9 at Skybet. We don’t see City losing a home game, and we are backing them as our prediction.

A draw is available at 32/5 odds at Unibet, and an away win is priced at 17/1 odds at BetVictor.

Manchester City vs Leicester City – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 home win is the most likely outcome in the betting market at the best odds of 15/2 at Bet365. We are backing a 3-1 City win as our prediction in this game. This betting tip can get you 10/1 odds at the same bookmaker.

Manchester City vs Leicester City – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Sergio Aguero is the favourite to score at his best odds of 11/20 at BetVictor. However, we are backing Raheem Sterling to come good this week. Our prediction is available at 21/20 odds at Coral.

For the visitors, Jamie Vardy is the best option at 3/1 odds at Unibet.

Manchester City vs Leicester City – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are going for more than 2.5 goals in this game, and this prediction is available at the best odds of 2/5 at BetVictor.