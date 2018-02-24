Manchester United vs Chelsea – Betting Tips and Predictions

It’s a blockbuster Sunday as Premier League heavyweights Manchester United and Chelsea take on each other at Old Trafford.

Both sides are separated by only three points in the league table. The Red Devils currently occupy the second spot with 56 points while Chelsea are fourth with 53 points.

Both of these sides were also involved in Champions League during the midweek. United were second-best for most of their game in Sevilla but managed to come out with a credible goalless draw.

In the league, United have lost two of their last three games and come into this game following a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United. For the first time this season, it appears that a top-four spot is still not a guarantee for the Red Devils. A defeat to the Blues is unthinkable for Jose Mourinho at this moment.

Chelsea come into this game following a 1-1 draw with Barcelona at Stamford Bridge. Against all expectations, the Blues were a much better side in the game, and they were undone only by a defensive error.

In their last game in the league, Chelsea defeated West Bromwich Albion 3-0, putting an end to a run of two consecutive defeats. The West London side could lose their top-four spot on the weekend if they fail to win this game.

Earlier in the season, Chelsea claimed a 1-0 win over United at Stamford Bridge, courtesy of Alvaro Morata’s goal.

Manchester United vs Chelsea – Match Facts

United have lost only one of their last 30 league games at Old Trafford.

Chelsea have lost only one of their last 14 games against the Red Devils in all competitions.

Eight out of last ten league meetings between these two sides have ended with under 2.5 goals.

The hosts will be without Ander Herrera, Daley Blind, Marouane Fellaini and Phil Jones.

Chelsea are without Tiemoué Bakayoko while Ross Barkley and David Luiz are doubts.

