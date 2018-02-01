Manchester United vs Huddersfield Town – Betting Tips and Predictions

Manchester United suffered their first defeat of 2018 when they lost 2-0 at Tottenham on Wednesday.

The Red Devils must be reeling following the disappointing result and we can expect a reaction when they host Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford on Saturday.

United still find themselves in the second spot with 53 points, but the competition for Champions League places is such that any slip could see them slip out of the top-four.

However, United have lost only once at home this season, and we don’t expect them to have any trouble in securing three points on Saturday.

The Terriers come into this game on the back of a four-game losing run in the league. Huddersfield, who are without a win in their last seven games, are now favourites to suffer relegation this season.

They currently sit in the 17th spot with 24 points, and a defeat to United would most definitely see them drop into the bottom three.

Huddersfield have one of the worst-scoring records in the league, and particularly in the away games, they have struggled to score goals. However, in the reverse fixture, the Terriers produced one of the biggest shocks of the season by claiming a 2-1 win over United.

Manchester United vs Huddersfield Town – Match Facts

The Terriers have failed to score in nine of their last eleven away games in the league.

United have lost just one of their last 29 league games at Old Trafford.

The Terriers have conceded 12 goals in their last four games while scoring just one.

Manchester United vs Huddersfield Town – Team News

The hosts will be without the likes of Daley Blind, Eric Bailly and Marouane Fellaini.

The visitors are without Jon Stankovic and Elias Kachunga while Martin Cranie and Danny Williams are doubts for the game.

Manchester United vs Huddersfield Town – Match Odds

United are huge favourites to win and they are available at their best odds of 1/6 at BetVictor. We are going for a home win as our prediction.

A draw is available at 7/1 odds at BetVictor, and an away win can get you 28/1 odds at Betfair.

Manchester United vs Huddersfield Town – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 United win is the most probable result at the best odds of 5/1 at Bet365. We are rather going for a 3-0 United win as our prediction, and our pick can get you 11/2 odds at BetVictor.

Manchester United vs Huddersfield Town – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Romelu Lukaku is the favourite to score at 10/11 odds at Skybet. This is an apt game for the Belgian to find the net and we are backing him as our prediction in this market. Alexis Sanchez is also a good option at even odds with the same bookmaker.

For the visitors, both Laurent Depoitre and Steve Mounie are both available at 11/2 odds at Bet365.

Manchester United vs Huddersfield Town – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are going for at least three goals in the game, and our prediction of over 2.5 goals in the game is available at 11/20 odds at BetVictor.