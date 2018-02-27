Motherwell vs Aberdeen – Betting Tips and Predictions

Aberdeen have suffered two straight defeats in the Premiership and have slipped to the third spot in the table.

The Dons will be itching to bounce back when they travel to Fir Park to take on Motherwell on Wednesday evening.

Well come into the game following a 1-0 win at Dundee. They have picked up two wins in their last three games and that will give them some encouragement against the Dons.

The hosts currently sit in the seventh spot with 35 points from 28 games. When it comes relegation, Well find themselves in a pretty comfortable spot, but they will be looking to move up the league table in the last weeks of the season.

The hosts find the likes of Kilmarnock and Hearts are within touching distance, and a nice run of results could see them move up to the fifth spot. We don’t think that they will be able to get anything out of this game though.

Following two consecutive defeats, the Dons have fallen three points behind Rangers. In their last game, they lost 2-0 to Celtic at home, and prior to that, they had lost at Hibernian.

The Dons will be huge favourites to win this game, but they have lost already lost to Well twice this season. Both sides have played each other thrice this season – twice in the league and once in League Cup. Well claimed an unlikely 2-0 win in the league at Pittodrie in November, and also a 3-0 win in League Cup in September. The Dons managed to win 1-0 in the first league game at Fir Park.

Motherwell vs Aberdeen – Match Facts

Aberdeen have won five of their last seven meetings with Well in all competitions. 5W 2L

Since his move in January, Curtis Main has been involved in five goals in seven appearances for Well.

The Dons have failed to score in their last two games in the Premiership.

Motherwell vs Aberdeen – Match Odds

The Dons are huge favourites to win, and they are available at their best odds of 21/20 at Unibet. We are backing the Dons to claim a hard-fought win on Wednesday.

A win is available at 12/5 odds at Skybet, and a home win can get you 3/1 odds at Bet365.

Motherwell vs Aberdeen – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw in the game is the most likely scenario according to the most bookmakers. This bet is available at the best odds of 6/1 at William Hill.

In our preview, we are backing a 1-0 win for the Dons as our prediction, and this bet is available at 25/4 odds at 10Bet.

Motherwell vs Aberdeen – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Aberdeen striker Adam Rooney is the favourite to score in the game, and he is available at 19/10 odds at Unibet. In other options, Stevie May is available at 12/5 odds at Betfair. We are backing Rooney as our prediction in this market.

For the hosts, Curtis Main is a good option at 22/5 odds at Unibet.

Motherwell vs Aberdeen – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect this to be a low-scoring fixture, and we are going for under 2.5 goals bet as our prediction in this game. This bet is available at the best odds of 31/40 at BetVictor.