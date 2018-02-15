Motherwell vs Kilmarnock – Betting Tips and Predictions

In a battle of mid-table sides in the Premiership, Motherwell will host Kilmarnock at Fir Park on Saturday afternoon.

Well come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win in the fifth round of the Cup at Dundee last weekend.

In the league, Well have lost only once in their last five games, and in their previous game, they claimed a 2-0 home win over St Johnstone.

As things stand, the hosts are placed sixth in the league table with 32 points. Killie are level on points with Well, but they find themselves in the seventh spot. However, they have played a couple of games fewer than their opponents.

Killie are currently on a three-game winning run in all competitions. On Tuesday, they grabbed a 3-2 home win over Dundee, and prior to that, they had defeated leaders Celtic 1-0 at home. However, they are without a win in their last three games on the road.

Despite their struggles on the road, Killie have enjoyed a very strong away record this season and we expect them to put up a good fight on Saturday.

Earlier this season, Well defeated Killie 2-0 at Fir Park, and Killie returned the favour with a 1-0 win in their home game.

Motherwell vs Kilmarnock – Match Facts

Killie have lost only two games on the road in the Premiership this season.

Motherwell have lost only two of their last 12 league meetings with Killie. 8W 2D 2L

Earlier two fixtures between the two sides this season have ended with less than 2.5 goals.

Motherwell vs Kilmarnock – Team News

Both sides have no apparent injury concerns ahead of the game.

Motherwell vs Kilmarnock – Match Odds

Well are slight favourites to win and they are available at their best odds of 6/4 at Bet365. We don’t expect Killie to lose this game, and we are going for a draw as our prediction. This bet is available at 9/4 odds at Bet365.

A Killie win is priced at 2/1 odds at Unibet.

Motherwell vs Kilmarnock – Correct Score Odds

In the betting market, a 1-1 draw is the most likely outcome in this game at the best odds of 11/2 at William Hill. We are going with the same scoreline for our prediction in this fixture.

Motherwell vs Kilmarnock – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Killie striker Kris Boyd gets our vote in this market. Boyd has scored 11 league goals this season, and he is available at his best odds of 9/4 at Paddypower. For the hosts, Nadir Ciftci is available at 13/5 odds at the same bookmaker.

Motherwell vs Kilmarnock – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are going for under 2.5 goals in this game for our prediction bet. This bet is available at the best odds of 7/10 at BetVictor.