Motherwell vs Partick Thistle – Betting Tips and Predictions

After a promising start to the season, things have not gone well for Motherwell in the recent months.

Well, who lost 1-2 at Hamilton during the midweek, have managed only one win in their last 11 league games. As things stand, they find themselves in the sixth spot with 28 points – this point-total puts them just five points outside the drop zone.

Well will be looking to put more distance between themselves and the bottom-two when they host second-from-bottom Partick Thistle at Fir Park on Saturday.

Thistle come into this game on the back of an impressive 3-1 win at St Johnstone last weekend. They have won three of their last five league games, and that is encouraging for them considering they have won only six games during the season.

Thistle currently sit on the eleventh point with 23 points from 24 games. They find themselves level on points with Hamilton in the tenth, and a positive result on Saturday would most definitely see them move out of the drop zone.

Both sides have played each other twice this season, and both games have ended in home wins. Well claimed a 3-0 in their home game in September, and Thistle followed that up a with a 3-2 home win in December.

Motherwell vs Partick Thistle – Match Facts

Thistle have lost eight of their 12 away games this season.

Well have won their last four home games against Thistle.

Well have managed just one win their last 11 games.

Motherwell vs Partick Thistle – Match Odds

Well are favourites to win and they are available at their best odds of 11/10 at Skybet. We believe that Thistle can get a draw from this game despite having a poor away record against Well. Thus, this preview is going for a draw as its prediction in this game. A draw is available at 12/5 odds at BetVictor.

An away win can get you 13/5 odds at Bet365.

Motherwell vs Partick Thistle – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most probable result in the betting market at the best odds of 6/1 at William Hill. In this game, we are going for the same scoreline as our correct score prediction.

Motherwell vs Partick Thistle – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Well striker Nadir Ciftci, a loan signing from Celtic, is the favourite to score in the game, and he is available at his best odds of 27/11 at Unibet. Ryan Bowman, who has already scored twice against Thistle this season, is available at 5/2 odds at Betfair. For the visitors, Connor Sammon is available at 3/1 odds at Unibet.

We are backing Curtis Main as our prediction. Main, who has scored Well’s last two goals in the Premiership, is available at 16/5 odds at Unibet.

Motherwell vs Partick Thistle – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are going for under 2.5 goals in the game, and this prediction is priced at the best odds of 4/6 at BetVictor.