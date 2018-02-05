Motherwell vs St Johnstone – Betting Tips and Predictions

Motherwell are not doing good in the league, and they can’t seem to pick up a win. Can they turn around their form against equally out-of-form St Johnstone at Fir Park on Tuesday?

Well could only manage a 1-1 draw against Partick Thistle on the weekend, and they have now managed just one win in their last 12 league games.

After a bright start to the season, Well have fallen quite far behind the top sides in the league. As things stand, the hosts are placed seventh in the league with 29 points.

The Saints haven’t been doing much better either and they come into this game without a win in their last five games. However, they do have a strong away record this season and they have lost just one of their last five games on the road. This run includes wins at places like Rangers and Hibernian.

Over the course of the season, the Saints have 1.27 points per game in the league, so we expect them to pick up at least a draw in this game.

The visitors sit in the eighth place with 26 games, but they have played a couple of games fewer than their opponents.

Earlier this season, the Saints claimed a 4-1 win over Well as the latter finished the game with only eight men.

Motherwell vs St Johnstone – Match Facts

The Saints have lost just one of their last six away games against Well.

The Saints have lost just one of their last 11 league games against Well. 8W 2D 1L

The visitors have one of the poorest goalscoring-record in the Premiership this season with 22 goals from 23 games.

Motherwell vs St Johnstone – Match Odds

Well are favourites to win at 23/20 odds at Skybet. However, we don’t see the hosts picking up a win over the Saints, who have done well on the road this season. Thus, we are backing a draw as our prediction at the best odds of 12/5 at BetVictor.

An away win is available at 27/10 odds at Coral.

Motherwell vs St Johnstone – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely result according to the betting market. We are also backing the same outcome as our prediction, and it is available at the best odds of 6/1 at BetVictor.

Motherwell vs St Johnstone – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Well loan-signing Nadir Ciftci is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 5/2 at Unibet. For the visitors, Steven MacLean is a good option at 13/4 odds at the same bookmaker.

We are backing Ciftci, who was on target against Thistle, as our prediction in the game.

Motherwell vs St Johnstone – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We don’t expect to see too many goals in this fixture, and hence, we are backing under 2.5 goals in the game as our prediction. This betting tip is available at the best odds of 7/10 at Sportingbet.