Newcastle United vs Manchester United – Betting Tips and Predictions

Newcastle United are on the verge of the relegation zone and in dire need of points. However, it doesn’t appear that any respite will come soon as they host Manchester United at St James’ Park on Sunday.

The Magpies are without a win in their last four league games; they have drawn three of them. In their last game, they drew 1-1 at Crystal Palace.

As things stand, Rafa Benitez’s side occupies the 16th spot with 25 points. They sit just a point above the drop zone, and a defeat on Sunday could see them slip into the bottom three.

The Red Devils come into this game on the back of a 2-0 home win over Huddersfield Town. United lost 2-0 to Tottenham in their last away game, but we expect them to put a much better display against the Magpies.

United have lost only once in their last ten games, and they sit in the second spot with 56 points. The visitors will be huge favourites to win this one, but they have frequently dropped points against lesser opponents on the road this season.

Earlier this season, United registered a comfortable 4-1 win over their opponents at Old Trafford.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United – Match Facts

The Magpies have drawn their last three home games – Brighton, Swansea City and Burnley.

United are without a defeat in their last six league games against the Magpies. 4W 2D

The visitors have the best defence this season as they have conceded only 18 goals in 26 games.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United – Team News

The hosts are without Jesus Gamez, and the likes of Islam Slimani, Robert Elliot and Ciaran Clark are doubtful.

United will travel without Daley Blind, Marouane Fellaini, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Eric Bailly. Marcus Rashford is also a doubt.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United – Match Odds

United are favourites to win this game, and they are available at their best odds of 4/6 at Bet365. We are backing United to claim a hard-fought away win in this game.

A draw is available at 3/1 odds at BetVictor, and a Newcastle win can get you 5/1 odds at the same bookmaker.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United – Correct Score Odds

A 1-0 win for United is the most likely result in the betting market at its best odds of 6/1 at Bet365. We have decided to back a 2-1 United win as our prediction. This outcome is available at 8/1 odds at BetVictor.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

United striker Romelu Lukaku is the favourite to score at the best odds of 25/19 at Unibet. However, we are backing Alexis Sanchez as our prediction in this game. The Chilean is available at slightly better odds of 7/4 at Bet365.

For Newcastle, Islam Slimani seems like a good option at 7/2 odds at Bet365.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are going for over 2.5 goals bet as our prediction in this game. This outcome is available at even odds at BetVictor.