Partick Thistle vs Dundee – Betting Tips and Predictions

Partick Thistle and Dundee are separated by just one point as they prepare to face each other at Firhill Stadium on Saturday.

Thistle come into this game on the back of a 2-0 home defeat to Rangers in the league. They were also involved in the League Cup last weekend, and they bowed out of the competition after losing 3-2 at leaders Celtic.

Thistle have picked up just one win from their last four league games. They are currently placed tenth in the league table with 24 points, which puts them just a point above the relegation zone.

Dundee sit just above their opponents in the ninth spot with 25 points. Coming into this game, they have lost their last three games in all competitions.

They were involved in the league during the midweek and lost 2-3 at Kilmarnock. Last weekend, they had lost 2-0 at home to Motherwell in the fifth round of Scottish Cup.

Both sides have been struggling of late, and points have been premium for them. However, they both are in dire need of points, and we expect a tight battle on Saturday.

Thistle and Dundee have already played twice this season, and each game ended in a home win. Thistle won 2-1 at Firhill, and Dundee won their home game 3-0.

Partick Thistle vs Dundee – Match Facts

Thistle have won four of their last five encounters against Dundee. 4W 1L

There have been no draws in last seven league meetings between the two sides.

Thistle have lost their two home games to Celtic and Rangers.

Partick Thistle vs Dundee – Team News

Adam Barton is a doubt for the hosts.

Kevin Holt is the only injury-concern for Dundee.

Partick Thistle vs Dundee – Match Odds

Partick are slight favourites to win at their best odds of 7/5 at BetVictor. Dundee are available at slightly fancier odds of 23/10 at SkyBet.

We don’t see Dundee getting anything out of this game. Thistle have been in decent form of late, albeit their recent defeats to the top clubs, and we are backing them as our prediction in this game.

A draw is available at 23/10 odds at BetVictor.

Partick Thistle vs Dundee – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely result in this betting market at its best odds of 11/2 at William Hill. In our preview, we are backing a 2-1 win for the hosts as our prediction. This bet is available at 9/1 odds at BetVictor.

Partick Thistle vs Dundee – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Partick striker Conor Sammon has been in decent form, and he is the favourite to score in this game at his best odds of 11/5 at Unibet. We are backing him as our prediction in this game. Kris Doolan is also available at similar odds.

For the visitors, Simon Murray is available at 13/5 odds at Paddypower.

Partick Thistle vs Dundee – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

In this market, we are backing over 2.5 goals in the game. This prediction bet is available at its best odds of 6/5 at Coral.