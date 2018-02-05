Partick Thistle vs Rangers – Betting Tips and Predictions

Partick Thistle have picked up some valuable points in the recent weeks, but they will be huge underdogs against Rangers at Firhill Stadium on Tuesday.

Thistle claimed a 1-1 draw at Motherwell on Saturday, and the point helped them move out of the relegation zone. They are now placed tenth in the league with 24 points, a point above Hamilton but the Accies have a game in hand.

Thistle have picked up ten points from their last six games, which is a decent return considering they have 24 points from 25 games this season.

However, we are not backing Thistle to get anything against Rangers on Tuesday. Rangers will arrive in the game following a disappointing 1-2 home defeat to Hibernian. They are currently placed third in the league with 46 points.

The defeat put an end to a five-game unbeaten record for visitors. Rangers are involved in a fight for the second spot with Aberdeen, and following the defeat to the Hibs, they find themselves six points behind the Dons. However, they do have a game in hand.

Both sides have played each other twice this season. In this first game Firhill in September, Thistle managed a 2-2 draw, but they lost 3-0 at Ibrox Stadium in November.

Partick Thistle vs Rangers – Match Facts

Thistle have never won in 20 league encounters against Gers.

Behind Celtic, Rangers have the second-best away record in the Premiership this season.

Thistle have the second lowest goals in the league, but they have scored in each of their last four games.

Partick Thistle vs Rangers – Team News

The hosts will be without Christie Elliot and Stuart Bannigan.

Rangers will travel without the likes of Kenny Miller, Graham Dorrans and Jordan Rossiter.

Partick Thistle vs Rangers – Match Odds

Rangers are favourites to win at their best odds of 8/13 at Skybet. We are going for an away win as our prediction in this game.

A draw is available at 3/1 odds at BetVictor, and an away win can get you 5/1 odds at Bet365.

Partick Thistle vs Rangers – Correct Score Odds

A 1-0 win for Rangers is the favourite outcome in this market at the best odds of 13/2 at BetVictor. However, we are going for a 2-1 win for Rangers as our prediction, and you can back it at 15/2 odds at William Hill.

Partick Thistle vs Rangers – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

For the visitors, Alfredo Morelos is the favourite to score in the game, and we are backing him as our prediction in this market. Morelos is available for 6/5 odds at Paddypower.

For the hosts, both Connor Sammon and Kris Doolan are both available at 4/1 odds at Paddypower.

Partick Thistle vs Rangers – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect to see at least three goals in the game, and we are going for over 2.5 goals as our prediction in this market. This bet is available at its best odds of 10/11 at William Hill.