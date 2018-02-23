Rangers vs Hearts – Betting Tips and Predictions

Second-placed Rangers have a difficult assignment this week as they host Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on Saturday.

The Gers moved above Aberdeen with a 5-3 win at Hamilton last weekend. They are on level point with the Dons but have a better goal difference.

Now, the onus is on Rangers to continue their run and pose a late challenge to Celtic in the title race. The Hoops have slipped up in the league in the recent weeks, and now only nine point separates them from Rangers and Aberdeen.

The Gers can take advantage and temporarily reduce the gap to six points on Saturday, as Celtic play at Aberdeen on Sunday.

However, it won’t be a walk in a park for the hosts as Hearts have lost only once in their last 16 games in all competitions. That defeat was a 3-1 result at Celtic Park in January.

Hearts come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw at Ross County. They are placed fifth in the table with 38 points. The Jambos boast of the second-best defence in the Premiership, behind Celtic, this season. They have already managed a goalless draw at Ibrox this season. Rangers did manage a 3-1 win over Hearts at Murrayfield.

Rangers vs Hearts – Match Facts

Rangers have struggled at home this season, and they have claimed only 20 of their 52 points in home games.

Hearts have claimed two wins in their last six league meetings with Rangers, but both wins have come in home games. 2W 1D 3L

Hearts have drawn eleven games in the Premiership this season – highest in the league.

Rangers vs Hearts – Match Odds

Rangers are favourites to win the game, and they are available at their best odds of 4/7 at William Hill. We expect Rangers to struggle in this game, and we are going for a draw as our prediction. A draw is available at 31/10 odds at BetVictor.

A Hearts win is available at 11/2 odds at Skybet.

Rangers vs Hearts – Correct Score Odds

A 1-0 Rangers win ranks highest in the betting charts at the best odds of 13/2 at BetVictor. We are going for a 1-1 draw as our prediction in this fixture, and this bet is available at 15/2 odds at the same bookmaker.

Rangers vs Hearts – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 6/5 at Betfair. We are backing Josh Windass, who scored a hat-trick last week, as our prediction in this game. He is available at 37/13 odds at Unibet.

For the visitors, Kyle Lafferty is available at 7/2 odds at Unibet.

Rangers vs Hearts – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect to see few goals in the game, and we are backing under 2.5 goals as our prediction in this market. This bet is available at even odds at BetVictor.